Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Add streaming to any TV with the Roku Smart Soundbar — now $50 off

We wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t know Roku makes a soundbar. After all, the company’s known for its great streaming set-top boxes. But Roku does make a decent soundbar in its own right. While it’s not a Bose or a Sonos, you will get as good of sound as any other entry-level soundbar on the market right now. Electronics retailer Abt has the Roku Smart Soundbar on sale right now as part of its Memorial Day sales lineup. Normally $180, you can pick it up for just $150 through Monday.

The Smart Soundbar has all the features of the top-end Roku Ultra set-top box. You will get 4K HDR streaming capabilities, Bluetooth, and HDMI connectivity. But in addition to the Roku capabilities, four 2.5-inch full-range drivers amplify the sound, giving you a better overall streaming experience.

While we wouldn’t recommend the Smart Soundbar for your home theater setup — there are much better options out there — for a bedroom TV, this is a great way to add Roku versus just the box alone. We think the audio quality is more than good enough for something like that.

Of course, you’ll get all the great features Roku is known for, including super easy setup — just plug the HDMI cable into your TV, turn it on and go — and thousands of channels to pick from. There’s a reason why Roku has been around for so long.

Want even more sound? Roku even has a subwoofer and speakers on sale at Roku through May 31 for just $150 for a pair.

We recommend picking up the speakers, for sure. Paired together with the soundbar, you’ll get much better performance, and if you can swing it, the subwoofer will drastically improve the bass. So for less than $500, you’re getting a fully wireless sound system. As an aside, the basic wireless system from Sonos is three times that. That’s pretty crazy.

Again, Abt’s prices are only good until Memorial Day and Roku’s sale on the speakers until May 31, so you’ll want to act soon to save yourself some money, and make staying at home this summer a little more bearable.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

