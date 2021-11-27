  1. Deals
This Roku Ultra Cyber Monday deal offers a 15% discount today

Georgina Torbet
Looking for a Roku Ultra Cyber Monday deal? Then we have just the thing for you — a deal to save $15 on a Roku Ultra streaming box at Amazon, which is usually priced at $100 and is available now for $85. This handy box will turn almost any old TV into one that’s 4K streaming-enabled and voice-controlled. This is just one of the best Cyber Monday deals available today, so be sure to browse the other deals available, too.

Today’s best Roku Ultra Cyber Monday deal

The Roku Ultra is shown with its remote and headphones plugged in.
Roku

Why buy:

  • Easily enable 4K streaming on your TV
  • Includes remote and headphones to avoid disturbing others
  • Quad-core processor for responsive interface
  • Support for voice assistants

Roku is one of the most popular streaming platforms out there, thanks to its support for a wide range of services and its affordable hardware. The Roku Ultra is the high-end hardware of the Roku system, offering 4K streaming with no subscription required. If your TV is rather old and doesn’t support streaming, all you need to do is plug the Roku Ultra into your TV via the included HDMI cable and hook it up to the internet. Then you’ll be able to use the included remote to access streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

The Roku Ultra also comes with a couple of handy extra features, like the included headphones, which can be plugged into the remote to let you listen privately — great for those with families or housemates who want to be able to watch TV at night without disturbing others. The remote also supports voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control your TV watching with your voice.

The Roku Ultra normally costs $100, but you can get it for a song at Amazon right now, where it’s on sale for just $85 with free shipping. So if you’re looking for an easy upgrade for your older TV, then you can snap up this bargain and enjoy streaming.

Should you shop this Roku Ultra Cyber Monday deal today?

With the deals coming thick and fast over the Cyber Monday period, it can be hard to know when the right time to shop is. You might think you ought to wait and see if prices drop even lower — but we wouldn’t recommend it. Some deals will be only available for a short time, and some products may go out of stock over the week. So we’d advise you to snap up any deals that you see as soon as you can.

And remember that, on the chance that you do find a better deal on a Roku Ultra later during Cyber Week, you can always cancel your order or return your item. So if you’re looking for a streaming device, grab this deal while you can.

