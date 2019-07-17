Digital Trends
Walmart drops a great deal on this Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR TV

With Prime Day now over, it may seem like the best deals have ended — but that’s just not the case. Walmart’s 4K TV deals are still going strong, and they are really quite good. If you’re in the market for a beautiful new big-screen television, the retail giant is offering some huge discounts on Vizio, LG, and TCL TVs right now. Some of the most notable price cuts, however, appear to be on Samsung 4K TVs. Walmart is offering this 50-inch 4K HDR model for as low as $328 right now, which is an absolute steal for what you get. Though, the 65-inch Vizio 4K TV deal is a definitely worth a look as well.

Samsung is one of the biggest brands in the 4K TV market, offering a wide range of QLED and LED televisions at various price points. While the more expensive QLED models are definitely the best TVs the brand has to offer, the more affordable options are where you can find the biggest savings. This 50-inch Samsung TV is currently priced at an astonishing $328. With smart functionality, HDR, and beautiful 4K UHD resolution, you get a lot for that low of a price.

Beyond the obvious features, like size and picture quality, this 4K TV comes with quite a few helpful features. For starters, this 50-inch model comes with 2 HDMI inputs, a USB port, and built-in WiFi, connectivity will not be a problem for you. With an effective refresh rate of 120Hz, it is also a good option for watching sports or playing games. Unlike many 60Hz, the higher refresh rate allows for less screen tearing when there is a lot of motion on the screen. Additionally, it comes with Dolby Digital Plus audio — though you may want to pick up a soundbar to go along with it.

Normally priced at $428, a big $100 price cut brings the cost down to just $328. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better TV deal than this one right now. Though there are actually a surprising number of great 4K TV discounts going on right now.

Looking for something different? Walmart’s massive sale is dropping prices on LG, Samsung, TCL, and Vizo models right now, so there are plenty of options to choose from. We’ve gathered a few of the best deals below, all of which are under $500 right now.

  • 55-inch LG 4K Ultra HD smart TV— $350
  • 65-inch Vizio 4K TV— $450
  • 50-inch TCL 4K Roku TV— $280
  • Sony 43-inch Bravia 4K HDR TV— $399
