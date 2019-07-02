Digital Trends
Walmart slices $102 off this 50-inch Samsung 4K TV during 4th of July sale

Drake Hawkins
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv

These days, almost every visual entertainment being released is meant to be viewed in high definition. Having a TV that displays your favorite entertainment with enhanced quality is a pleasant luxury that is usually reserved for those with deep pockets. Luckily, Samsung released a more budget-friendly line of 4K TVs for those who cannot afford their high-end sets. Check out this Walmart 4K TV deal if you are looking for a great UHD TV discount. The retail titan is offering a $100 discount on the Samsung 50-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV during its 4th of July sale.

At $500, the Samsung 50-inch RU7100 is at the more affordable end of smart UHD TVs. Amazon and Walmart make it more appealing by offering it at $398 – dangling a sweet 20% discount right at our faces. That can be considered a good bargain for tech that was released early in 2019. Though we’ve also found an equally good deal on the 65-inch Samsung model.

The Samsung 50-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV offers great value for your hard-earned money. It is equipped with the brand’s trademark UHD processor. This 4K optimization ability is paired with PurColor and high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging technologies to produce a highly detailed display that is lifelike.

Another key feature of this smart TV is Samsung’s Universal Guide. This on-screen guide is made to make it easy for users to search live TV shows and streaming content. And with the OneRemote, browsing through all connected devices and Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other platforms is a breeze.

This Samsung smart TV also works with other smart devices. Connect it to a separate Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device to control your RU7100 TV using your voice. You can even stream or share content from your Apple device to this 4K UHD TV using AirPlay 2.

If you are looking for a bang-for-the-buck TV, consider the Samsung 50-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV. You can get a great deal if you order one from Amazon or Walmart at a discounted price of $398.

Looking to get something a little bit different out of the best 4th of July sales? Check our collection of the best 4K TV deals. You can also visit our TV buying guide so you can make more informed decisions.

