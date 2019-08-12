Deals

Walmart drops a huge $152 discount on the Samsung 55-inch 4K curved smart TV

Jufer Cooper
By
samsung 55 inch 4k smart tv walmart deal un55ru7300fxza curved

Samsung’s curved UHD televisions are among the best 4K TVs on the industry, presenting a viewing experience that’s far exceptional compared to any usual LED TV. If you are planning an upgrade to a 4K Ultra HD smart TV, a curved model is a solid option. Today is a great time to order one as Walmart currently has a $152 discount on the Samsung UN55RU7300 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV. You can get it now for only $548 instead of $700.

With its elegant twist, this Samsung curved TV is definitely a great conversation starter, adding modern design to your room’s aesthetics. It has a Clean Cable Solution that neatly manages the cords to look firm and tidy.

The curved screen of the 7 Series gives a unique viewing angle that assures every viewer is immersed in the scene. The Auto Depth Enhancer will pull you into the action, even if others aren’t sitting in front of the television. Its curved 4K feature flaunts four times the resolution of Full HD and the HDR brings a clearer image, with crisp and more vibrant colors. It can also extract more details on movies and TV shows with low-light scenes, using this multi-format HDR function.

The UN55RU7300 has the innovations you would want to see on a Samsung 4K TV. That includes the UHD processor which takes HD content and converts it into a 4K Ultra HD resolution, giving your existing videos a much higher quality. This 2019 version of the 7 Series is equipped with Samsung’s latest software that has a simple on-screen guide to find streaming content and live TV shows easier, meaning you can have access with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with just a click of a button.

This Samsung curved TV now supports the new Apple TV app, so you can purchase, rent, and watch the latest movies, and even subscribe to Apple TV channels using your Samsung Smart TV. With its built-in AirPlay 2, you can also stream content from your Apple device to your big curve screen.

The Samsung UN55RU7300 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is an excellent upgrade to your living room. Normally priced at $700, you can now get your own for an awesome price of $548 and save a whopping $152.

Looking for other great stuff? Check out more TV deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

