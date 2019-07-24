Deals

Walmart knocks $250 off one of Samsung’s finest 65-inch curved 4K TVs

Josh Levenson
By
samsung 65 inch curved 4k tv deal ru7300 walmart sale ru3700

Curved 4K TVs don’t just look great; they also serve a purpose, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the on-screen action — and now’s your chance to own one of Samsung’s finest TVs on the cheap.

That’s because Walmart has knocked $250 off the arc-screened 65-inch Samsung RU7300, sending the price spiraling down to $750. And if that’s still a tad too steep, you have the option to split the cost over 12 months at $73 per month.

Aside from the improved viewing angle, there isn’t a whole lot of difference between a curved 4K TV and a flat one, with both coming bundled with all the standard features that we’ve come to expect from modern TVs, like smart software for streaming.

To be clear, that’s not to mean the viewing angle isn’t reason enough to upgrade. There’s nothing better than inviting your friends over for a movie night and not having to rearrange the furniture so everyone can see.

It’s the person who’s sitting in front of the screen who’s going to be immersed the most, though — so even if you aren’t the hostess with the mostest, you can still benefit from the fantastic viewing angle that comes with a curved screen.

Circling back to core features, the 65-inch Samsung RU7300 has everything on board you could ever need to throw the ultimate movie night, ranging from a UHD Engine, which can be called upon to turn HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and multi-format HDR.

You’ll have no trouble finding something to watch, either. The aforementioned smart software is home to oodles and oodles of on-demand streaming services, with the list consisting of everything from Amazon Prime Video and HBO Now to Hulu and Netflix.

So whether you’re looking for a new centerpiece for movie nights or something to sit at the center of your home entertainment setup for personal viewing, you can’t go wrong with the curved 65-inch RU7300 — even more so when it’s on sale for $250 off.

Obviously, in order to slap a 65-inch television on the wall, you need one that’s large enough to take it. The same applies for entertainment consoles. If the feet don’t fit on the base, you run the risk of your brand new 4K TV toppling over and smashing.

Those short on space ought to check out our collection of the best 4K TV deals available right now. With sizing starting as small as 43-inches and pricing at $220, there’s bound to be something for everyone — movie fiends and leisure viewers alike.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

