This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

If you’re not familiar with QLED, it’s the panel tech that makes these screens pop when it comes to picture fidelity. While the tech itself is rather complicated, the upshot is that QLED allows the TV to show you more colors overall and reproduce them more accurately. Even better, there’s very little loss of overall brightness, meaning you get better-quality HDR, and in this case, you get HDR32X which is impressive if you’ve only experienced non-QLED TVs. So take all that together, and this awesome TV gives you image and video quality that is hard to beat and probably pretty close to what the producers of the content you watched intended.

Beyond that, this Samsung TV has 4K resolution, which is great for a 65-inch TV, and Samsung has even thrown in an AI upscaler that can take your non-4K content and bump it up to the right resolution, although be aware that it’s not always perfect, so don’t necessarily rely on it too much. If you’re a gamer, there is some good news too, since you have a gaming mode and FreeSync included so that you won’t be dealing with weird screen tears, and it even has a 120Hz refresh rate, so whether you have a console or a PC hooked up to it, you can take advantage of more frames.

While the Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is a bit expensive, it’s absolutely worth getting if you want a next-level home theater experience, and with the deal from Samsung bringing it down to $1,700 from $2,600 — a $900 discount — it’s at least a little bit more affordable. That said, if you want more options to pick from, here are a few other great 65-inch TV deals and QLED TV deals for you to look through.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations