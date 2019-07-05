Digital Trends
Samsung 65-inch class RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV gets a huge $202 discount on Amazon

Drake Hawkins
By
samsung 65 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv

As America celebrates the Fourth of July, we are seeing fireworks not only in the skies but also on our favorite online merchants. Amazon joined the rest of the retail giants in offering sales during this holiday. They are slashing a hefty 22% off the Samsung 65-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV. That is even an even bigger price cut than on the 50-inch model of the same series.

Look no further if you are looking to save on one of the most trusted TV brands. From $900, the price of the 65-inch RU7100 is now down to $698. That is $202 you can use to score more items on Fourth of July deals or Amazon Prime Day 2019. Speaking of these summer deals, make sure to order your Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD TV now before stocks run out.

The 65-inch class RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV is a budget-friendly option with all the features that you need. It is powered by Samsung’s UHD processor and comes with PurColor and HDR imaging capabilities. This combination results in a highly detailed, lifelike picture.

Get the 65-inch class RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV and be ready to catch the coming releases on your favorite streaming service providers. This smart TV features Samsung’s on-screen Universal Guide which is designed to make searching for streaming content and live TV shows easy. And with the OneRemote, you can browse through all connected devices or Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streamers effortlessly.

If the OneRemote does not cut it for you, you can also control the RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV using your voice. Just connect it to a separate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa device. It also has AirPlay 2 so you can stream or share content from your Apple device to this 65-inch 4K UHD TV.

Upgrade to a 4K TV without breaking the bank with the Samsung 65-inch class RU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV. Order one from Amazon today to get a $202 discount on this normally $900 TV. Hurry before the sparklers on this Fourth of July deal die down.

