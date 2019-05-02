Digital Trends
This unmissable deal on a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV won’t be around for long

Josh Levenson
By

Walmart has dropped a cool $400 off the asking price of one of Samsung’s most desirable 65-inch 4K LED Smart TVs. It’s the UN65NU7200 — a model that’s usually priced at nearly $1,000, but can be had for $600 for a limited time.

While $600 is still no drop in the bucket for most of us, Walmart’s on hand to help. Those eligible — or in other words, those with solid credit — can opt to split the cost over a twelve-month period for $64 per month, which is a lot more digestible.

To be honest, you’ll struggle to find a better TV than the UN65NU7200 for less than $1,000. That’s because it’s one of the largest (in size) models in Samsung’s famed NU7200 Series, which is outstanding at upscaling — something most TVs struggle with.

What we mean by that is the TV can take HD content and morph it into its native ultra-crisp 4K resolution, and the result is nothing short of astonishing. Then again, that’s to be expected from a TV that usually retails at $1,000.

samsung 65 inch un65nu7200 4k tv deal walmart un65nu730

Native 4K content (material that hasn’t been upscaled) is handled with ease, delivering fantastic detail and clarity, even in intense action scenes — like that bit in The Transporter where Jason Statham takes on, well, absolutely everyone.

So if you’re watching The Transporter, or anything like it, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the TV’s stellar HDR feature, which can spruce up detail in low-light scenes.

Naturally, at 65 inches, the UN65NU7200 won’t be everyone’s cup of tea. If it’s a little too big for you, check out our comprehensive buying guide — it will help you find the best model based on your various requirements (size, price, etc.).

We’d also recommend checking out our list of other TV deals if this one doesn’t tickle your fancy. There are plenty of deals to choose from, including a top-of-the-range 75-inch QLED one for $1,978 — a total saving of $1,219.

At $600, you really can’t go wrong with the UN65NU7200. We’re confident in saying that if you snag yourself one right now, you won’t regret it. It looks fantastic, has outstanding picture quality, and comes with three HDMI ports.

What more could you want?

