Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV

Samsung is a true heavyweight company to buy from and it’s easily one of the best TV brands around. If you’re in the market for a large screen and you’re not fussed about it being an OLED or QLED display, it’s hard to see how you could go wrong buying the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV. Thanks to Samsung’s expertise, you get a PurColor Crystal Display so that colors are fine-tuned to how they were meant to be seen. As well as that, a Direct Lit panel means that you can see the blacks and whites fine-tuned for enhanced contrast. There’s 4K upscaling across the board for anything that isn’t already in 4K too while High Dynamic Range (HDR) allows you to enjoy a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even in dark scenes.

The Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV is well-designed for use, too. It’s powered by Tizen so it’s simple to browse with a universal guide that gives you tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay 2. You can ask Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on your TV, adjust the volume, change the channel, and search for new content, too. This may not be one of the best TVs around but at this price, it’s hard to say no to the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV if you want a large screen experience for less.

Normally priced at $850, the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV is down to $580 for a limited time only as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals. A saving of $270 makes this a good time to treat yourself to a new large-screen experience for less. Buy it now while stock lasts.

