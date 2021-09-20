Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been considering treating yourself to new earphones for a while, now might be the time with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live down to just $130 at Best Buy. A savings of $40, this is a great time to buy the earphones, which are particularly well suited for Samsung Galaxy owners but which will also work with all other devices. Be quick though as stock at this price is sure to be strictly limited.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live might not feature in our look at the best earbuds but they still offer plenty of useful features that are very similar to what the best can offer, especially at this price. They stand up well when you look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus thanks to offering the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass, and an open fit for added comfort.

Alongside that comes active noise cancellation features so you can block out the world while you listen to your favorite music, with a long-lasting battery of up to 6 hours that means you won’t have to worry about recharging too often. There’s also always-on voice assistant support so you don’t have to keep using old-fashioned buttons to get things done. The latter is particularly useful if you’re working out or going for a run and want to easily change up what you’re listening to.

Stylish and very comfortable, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a great choice for anyone who wants to look good with earphones in while still enjoying some genuinely useful features. Normally priced at $170, they’re down to just $130 for a limited time only at Best Buy. You won’t want to miss out so snap them up now while stocks last. This is a great price for what you get.

