  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The excuse you’ve been waiting for to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

By

If you’ve been considering treating yourself to new earphones for a while, now might be the time with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live down to just $130 at Best Buy. A savings of $40, this is a great time to buy the earphones, which are particularly well suited for Samsung Galaxy owners but which will also work with all other devices. Be quick though as stock at this price is sure to be strictly limited.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live might not feature in our look at the best earbuds but they still offer plenty of useful features that are very similar to what the best can offer, especially at this price. They stand up well when you look at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus thanks to offering the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass, and an open fit for added comfort.

Alongside that comes active noise cancellation features so you can block out the world while you listen to your favorite music, with a long-lasting battery of up to 6 hours that means you won’t have to worry about recharging too often. There’s also always-on voice assistant support so you don’t have to keep using old-fashioned buttons to get things done. The latter is particularly useful if you’re working out or going for a run and want to easily change up what you’re listening to.

Stylish and very comfortable, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a great choice for anyone who wants to look good with earphones in while still enjoying some genuinely useful features. Normally priced at $170, they’re down to just $130 for a limited time only at Best Buy. You won’t want to miss out so snap them up now while stocks last. This is a great price for what you get.

More headphone deals

Looking for something a little different from the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live? We also have plenty of other great headphone deals to check out, encompassing some of the biggest names in the field. Alternatively, don’t forget to check out the other Samsung Galaxy Buds deals if you’re considering a different type of Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$180 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here. more
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$22 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$73 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting. more
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$43 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple video focuses on the differences between its new iPhone 13 handsets

iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S21.

Drone-delivery specialist Wing lifts lid on its unique aircraft

Google Wing

2021 Emmy winners: Who took home the big awards?

Jason Sudeikis as the title character in Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

All-civilian SpaceX crew took this out-of-this-world selfie

SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew in orbit.

Volcanoes on Mars exploded in ‘super eruptions’ that blotted out the sun

This image shows several craters in Arabia Terra that are filled with layered rock, often exposed in rounded mounds. The bright layers are roughly the same thickness, giving a stair-step appearance. The process that formed these sedimentary rocks is not yet well understood. They could have formed from sand or volcanic ash that was blown into the crater, or in water if the crater hosted a lake. The image was taken by a camera, the High Resolution Imaging Experiment, on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Inside the strange and scammy world of anti-5G accessories

an anti-5G protestor holing a sign

Cracks in the crypto utopia: How a surge of scams is exposing DeFi’s dark side

3d rendering illustration of NFT non fungible token for crypto art on colorful abstract background based in blockchain technology and disruptive monetization in collectibles market.

The final, dying outbursts of an unstable star are captured by Hubble

In this image of AG Carinae, the blue demonstrates the contrasting appearance of the distribution of the dust that shines of reflected stellar light.

Watch the best bits from SpaceX’s historic all-civilian mission

Jared Isaacman looking out out of the Crew Dragon's cupola.

SpaceX Inspiration4 civilian crew land safely off Florida coast

The Inspiration4 crew splashdown safely off the coast of Florida at 7:06 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 18.

Seasonal variations are making flying on Mars harder for helicopter Ingenuity

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter acquired this image using its navigation camera during its 13th flight on Sep. 5, 2021 (Sol 193 of the Perseverance rover mission) at the local mean solar time of 12:06:30.

3 easy ways to drastically improve your PC’s performance

windows 10 may 2021 update how to install upate

8 Nintendo GameCube games that need to come to Switch

The colorful cast of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door stands on grass.