Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live AirPods Pro rival are $100 today

Even though the main event is already over, if you’re quick you can still snap up a few last-minute Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering savings on products of all kinds as an extension of its Prime Day event, including a terrific deals on these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These buds are normally $150, but you can pick them up now at Amazon for just $100, saving you $50.

Buy Now

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live stand out from the crowd of true wireless earbuds because of their unique shape. They are a love-it-or-hate-it design, but many who love these buds find them exceptionally comfortable and far preferable to other styles of bud. If you’ve had trouble finding true wireless buds that are comfortable for you to wear for long periods, you might be surprised by the fit of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

When comparing the Galaxy Buds Live with the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds+, we found the Galaxy Buds Live excel in terms of comfort and wearing experience thanks to their unusual bean shape. Instead of being inserted into the ear canal, which can be painful if buds aren’t well fitted, these buds sit into the shell of your ear. That makes them both comfortable to wear and difficult to dislodge, which is handy if you find other styles of buds tend to fall out of your ears. The sound from the Buds Live is round and warm, with a hefty amount of bass. Many people do prefer the sound of the more expensive Buds Pro, but if you’re looking for comfort and acceptable sound is good enough for your needs, the Buds Live might be the right choice for you.

The buds have the six hours of playback, which is typical for these kinds of buds, plus an additional 15 hours of charge from the case. You can use the Samsung Galaxy Wear app to control the buds from your phone, and in our testing we found them quick and easy to both set up with a phone or other device, and to pair. The Buds Live are also great for making or taking phone calls, with active noise cancellation to minimize background noise, and clear sound coming through from the other end.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations