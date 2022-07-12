Today's Best Samsung Chromebook Prime Day Deal

We’ve just spotted an amazing Samsung Chromebook Prime Day deal for anyone looking through the Prime Day deals. Right now, you can buy the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook with a gorgeous-looking OLED screen for just $580 at Amazon. Ordinarily priced at $1,000, you save a huge $420, working out at 42% off the usual price. A great way of getting far more for your money, let’s take a look at why the Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook is worth your cash.

Why you should buy this Samsung Chromebook

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a seriously classy-looking Chromebook that will make you look like you’ve spent a lot more than you actually have. One of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals you can buy right now, it packs a lot more in than the average Chromebook. For the money, you get an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. SSD-based storage is fairly unusual for even the best Chromebooks with many favoring eMMC storage instead. Such a choice makes a huge difference when it comes to speed with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook offering fantastic performance.

Alongside that, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has an utterly gorgeous screen in the form of its 4K AMOLED display. It’s touchscreen-based, too, so you can get more tactile with what you’re working on, giving you some additional flexibility. Further helping matters, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook also has a stylus bundled in for when you need to be more precise with your work. Whatever your plans, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is speedy. It boots up in just six seconds. If you’ve been learning about what is a Chromebook, you’ll know that this is one of the advantages you’ll see choosing between Chromebooks and laptops. This Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Prime Day deal just made things even more appealing thanks to its plethora of great features and details.

Looking great and being truly slimline in its design, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook looks so much smarter than most Chromebooks. That gorgeous display is perfectly suited for watching your favorite shows in 4K while on the move, plus you know you’ve got plenty of storage to save all your most important files without needing to rely upon the cloud. With its 2-in-1 design, you get the best of both worlds in terms of laptop and tablet, ensuring the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is one of those devices that soon becomes indispensable. That’s hardly surprising given that, in many ways, Samsung deserves to feature among the best laptop brands.

