Amazon shaves up to $135 off the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in time for Prime Day

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
Galaxy S10 Plus
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Amazon Prime Day may be days away but retailers everywhere have started slashing their prices to give you the best deals. Two of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones have already gotten their prices cut down by up to 13% from their typical list price of $900. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in prism green for $766 or prism black for $777. Either way, you get a cool new gadget and at least $120 in savings. Amazon Rewards Visa cardholders will also get the chance to apply for an additional $50 off on top of the discounted price.

Since it’s factory unlocked, this sleek smartphone can work with any carrier. For those who travel quite a lot, having a factory unlocked phone would make it easier to just purchase a prepaid SIM to avoid roaming charges piling up.

Buy Now

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus released in February is among the company’s latest addition to its top-of-the-line series of smartphones. Samsung continues to hold the status for engineering the best screens on a smartphone to date and the Infinity-O display on the S10 Plus does not disappoint. Coming in at 6.4 inches, this smartphone is nearly bezel-less with just a hole-punch to fit two front-facing cameras that are 10- and 8-megapixels, respectively.

The Galaxy S10 Plus flaunts a Dynamic AMOLED and the HDR10+ certified screen so you can appreciate stunningly crisp details and incredible color accuracy for a truly engrossing experience while streaming multimedia content. With a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio and great stereo speakers, you pretty much have a movie theatre in your pocket. The only drawback so far of having razor-thin bezels is accidentally activating your phone and typing random characters in the process, so hopefully, Samsung equips its super sensitive screen with palm rejection technology.

Consistent with the rest of 2019 Galaxy S10 lineup, the S10 Plus runs with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor (a flagship chipset that powers most high-end Android phones) and is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The S10 Plus is nothing short of being a high-functioning phone with enough space to store your growing collection of apps, photos, movies, and music.

Get through a full day with Samsung, as the Galaxy S10 has 4,100mAh of battery complemented with its fast and innovative Wireless PowerShare feature that transforms it into a wireless charging pad. Simply place any Qi-enabled product on the back of the phone and see how it comes back to life with enough charge.

Still undecided? Check out our full review on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, other smartphones and early Prime day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

