Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10e in advance of Prime Day

Drake Hawkins
By

uijSamsung Galaxy s10e hands-on

As we approach Prime Day 2019, Amazon gives us a taste of the smartphone deals we can expect. The  Samsung Galaxy S10e just dropped by a $110 price cut on the prism black model days before the event’s official launch on July 15. Check this deal out if you are looking for a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus.

Normally $650, the 128GB Galaxy S10e is now only $540 on Amazon. That is close to the best price this Samsung smartphone has had on the online retailer. A deal this sweet will attract buyers, so take advantage of this early Prime Day sale while it’s still in stock.

Buy Now

In our review, we said the Galaxy S10e is a great option for anyone looking to get the Samsung smartphone flagship experience without paying an arm and a leg. It offers the same build quality, display, camera, and performance as the top-tier Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus at a more reasonable price.

The first thing you will notice with the Samsung Galaxy S10e is its 5.8-inch screen, which brings a refreshing change to the current large phone trend. It is easier for a normal-sized person to wrap their palm around the phone. There is also less fumbling while trying to press buttons around the screen.

If you compare the S10e’s screen with its bigger siblings, you will see that they have the same Dynamic AMOLED display technology. They only differ in screen resolutions, which is not a cause for concern, you still get a beautiful and sharp display with incredible color accuracy.

Inside the Galaxy S10e is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM. It also comes with 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded with a MicroSD card. All these quality hardware is complemented by the combination of Samsung’s One interface and the Android 9 Pie operating system.

Get the prism black Samsung Galaxy S10e from Amazon now at only $540 and save $125 on this early Prime Day deal. That is more money you can splurge on discounts when the event blasts off on July 15.

Are you still undecided about which smartphone to get? Check out our article on the best 2019 smartphones. Bookmark our curated deals page so you will not miss out on early Prime Day deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
window air conditioner early amazon prime day 2019 deals frigidaire 5 000 btu mounted room
Deals

Cool down with these early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners

The best time to buy air conditioning units this summer is today as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This sale happens less than a week before the sales event officially launches on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One X review controller system
Deals

The Xbox One X gets a steep $167 discount ahead of Prime Day

If you want the best Microsoft console, then the Xbox One X is still the king, and Amazon has it on sale right now at a very nice discount. If you don't have a Prime membership, this is your best chance to score a new Xbox and save big.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Tent in the middle of a rainy forest.
Deals

Best Prime Day camping deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Prime Day 2019 is set for July 15 and 16. Given that it's happening over two days, this year's event is likely to be bigger than ever before. Like previous Prime Day sales, we expect a whole lot of camping gear to be available at great…
Posted By Ed Oswald
AMD Radeon RX 590
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

If you’re setting up a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card and save some money -- without crippling your build.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon rolls out prime student 6 month trial membership for college students
Movies & TV

Amazon rolls out Prime Student 6-month trial membership for college students

Amazon wants college students to have a shot at Prime Day 2019 deals even if they're not Prime members, which is required for most deals. The Prime Student trial lasts for six months and continues at a reduced rate for up to four years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac
Deals

Amazon cuts nearly $100 off of LG portable air conditioner ahead of Prime Day

In order to stay cool regardless of where you are, we recommend portable air conditioners, like the LG portable air conditioner. It normally costs $389, but Amazon has cut 23% off the price and it's available for $299.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
GoPro Fusion review
Deals

Best Buy takes $300 off of GoPro Fusion 360-degree digital action camera

The GoPro Fusion got a lot of things right, including an attractive design and powerful features. Despite a few shortcomings, it remains a 360 camera that’s hard to beat. Snag one for yourself on Best Buy for only $300.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ninja ct650 amazon deal nb
Deals

The Ninja Smart Screen Blender gets a 37% discount on Amazon

Blenders open you up to a whole new list of possibilities in crafting food. The Ninja Smart Screen Blender is currently at a discounted price of $82 on Amazon, a sweet 37% price cut from its list price if $130.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Save big on a new console and games with the best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Amazon's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to purchase a new Xbox One, along with some of its best games and accessories. These are the best Prime Day Xbox One deals, including those from other retailers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sennheiser PXC 550
Deals

Amazon cuts $122 off Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones before Prime Day

With Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless noise-canceling headphones drop its price to a fantastic $230 from its original price of $350. That’s an irresistible $120 off.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon drops early prime day 2019 deal on ring video doorbell pro with echo dot 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops early Prime Day 2019 deal on Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot

Every day we discover at least one killer smart home deal on Amazon as we get closer to Prime Day 2019. Today's jaw-dropping Amazon bargain is smart home security bundle that includes a third-generation Echo Dot with a Ring Video Doorbell…
Posted By Bruce Brown