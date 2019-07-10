Share

As we approach Prime Day 2019, Amazon gives us a taste of the smartphone deals we can expect. The Samsung Galaxy S10e just dropped by a $110 price cut on the prism black model days before the event’s official launch on July 15. Check this deal out if you are looking for a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus.

Normally $650, the 128GB Galaxy S10e is now only $540 on Amazon. That is close to the best price this Samsung smartphone has had on the online retailer. A deal this sweet will attract buyers, so take advantage of this early Prime Day sale while it’s still in stock.

In our review, we said the Galaxy S10e is a great option for anyone looking to get the Samsung smartphone flagship experience without paying an arm and a leg. It offers the same build quality, display, camera, and performance as the top-tier Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus at a more reasonable price.

The first thing you will notice with the Samsung Galaxy S10e is its 5.8-inch screen, which brings a refreshing change to the current large phone trend. It is easier for a normal-sized person to wrap their palm around the phone. There is also less fumbling while trying to press buttons around the screen.

If you compare the S10e’s screen with its bigger siblings, you will see that they have the same Dynamic AMOLED display technology. They only differ in screen resolutions, which is not a cause for concern, you still get a beautiful and sharp display with incredible color accuracy.

Inside the Galaxy S10e is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM. It also comes with 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded with a MicroSD card. All these quality hardware is complemented by the combination of Samsung’s One interface and the Android 9 Pie operating system.

Get the prism black Samsung Galaxy S10e from Amazon now at only $540 and save $125 on this early Prime Day deal. That is more money you can splurge on discounts when the event blasts off on July 15.

