The Walmart Black Friday deals may just be the ones to beat this year. From 4K TVs to workout equipment, the retailer is slashing prices left and right. They have even marked down the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 tablet to just $199 — a 40% price cut from its usual $329 cost.

Even though Walmart hasn’t set an official end date for the discount, most Black Friday deals quickly expire or sell out, so you’ll want to act fast and buy now to save big on an excellent product. With impressive battery life and incredible HD image quality, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is well worth its typically expensive price, and is widely considered one of the best tablets on the market today. Plus, this model comes equipped with a 10.1-inch screen and a massive 128GB of built-in storage space, making the steep price cut an even better deal.

The widescreen Galaxy Tab A 10.1 delivers immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound and Full HD corner-to-corner image display. Luckily, the tablet doesn’t sacrifice portability for quality, with its lightweight premium metal design making it just as convenient as it is impressive. Plus, the tablet is easy to take on the go because of both its portable design and enduring battery life, which allows for up to 13 hours of usage on a full charge. Not to mention the 5MP front camera and 8Mp rear camera, which provide crisp, panoramic pictures for every photo-worthy moment.

But don’t worry if this tablet isn’t meeting your specific needs, as there are still plenty of other Black Friday tablet deals to choose from. In fact, there are lots of other Samsung tablets marked down for Walmart’s sales event, including the more powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. A step up from the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, it boasts an 11-inch screen, 6GB of RAM, and up to 15 hours of usage on a single charge. Walmart has marked down its $650 price to $629, which means that it would be way more of an investment than the Tab A 10.1 — but with some far superior features.

More Samsung Galaxy tablet deals available now

If you’d like to shop around further, Walmart has discounted plenty of other Samsung Galaxy tablets for Black Friday. And, if you’re in the market for products other than tablets, there are also heaps of other Black Friday deals we have curated for you this holiday season.

