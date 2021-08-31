  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price slashed by $50 at Best Buy today

By

Tablets are versatile and ideal for families, creative professionals, and anyone who wants to pair the easy usability and portability of a mobile phone with the larger screen capacity of a laptop. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for just $230 when you order from Best Buy today. That’s a $50 savings from its regularly marked price of $280. This tablet features an extra-large 10.4-inch display screen, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 64GB of internal memory to store games, photos, and more. This Samsung Galaxy tablet is a perfect budget option for families looking for a larger screen to share with the kids, so you can keep your phone to yourself.

Buy Now

The Samsung Galaxy Tab deals going on now at Best Buy give you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your existing tablet or add a new one to your repertoire. With a 10.4-inch display, this tablet is perfect for watching movies or YouTube on the go; if you’re traveling with kids for the holidays this year, a tablet may prove invaluable to your sanity. The slim, lightweight design makes it easy to pack into your carry-on bag or backpack, and the enhanced lithium-ion battery provides hours of uninterrupted playback. Plus, you’ll get two months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium included when you get this deal from Best Buy, so you can experience more from your favorite streaming services. Built-in Dolby Atmos surround sound provides you with an optimum listening experience.

Complete with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options, you can easily pair this tablet with your wireless headphones, smartphone or watch, Bluetooth speakers, and other accessories. Browsing the internet, checking email, and streaming content is quick and effortless with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Functioning on the Android 10 operating system, you can expect lightning-fast connections for sharing content, editing photos, streaming media, and everything else you do.

Bring home the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet from Best Buy today and save $50 off the regularly marked price of $280. This tablet is only $230 today — get free delivery or in-store pick-up where available. Don’t wait to take advantage of this deal; at these prices, supplies are sure to go fast!

Buy Now

More tablet deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great tablet deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$449 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 1TB) - Space Gray

$1,699 $1,799
With a loaded 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display and 1 terabyte of onboard storage, you're ready for graphic intensive applications with large file sizes and tons of edits and backups
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,099 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field.
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 512GB) - Space Gray

$1,299 $1,399
With 512GB of storage in your iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display you're ready for demanding professional applications.. Keep working up to 10 hours per charge with a Wi-Fi connection.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

GoPro Hero 10 Black leak reveals images and specs

GoPro Hero 10 Black.

7 dorm gadgets to make campus living a breeze

The Govee Lamp has RGB lights to light up the night.

Galaxy S22 release date rumored for January; Samsung misses 2021 sales targets

Person holding the Samsung Galaxy s21 in purple lighting.

Final No Time to Die trailer pays tribute to Daniel Craig’s Bond

Daniel Craig in No Time To Die.

Best cheap Apple TV deals for September 2021

Apple TV Review

Microsoft brings Windows 11 design improvements to Edge browser

microsoft edge new features for holidays

Upcoming Fossil Gen 6 swartwatch won’t run Wear OS 3 until 2022

fossil gen 6 specs leak

The best EA games of all time

Cal holding a double bladed lightsaber about to fight an enemy.

Everything we know about Skate 4

A skateboarder approaching a ramp.

The best mockumentary TV shows of all time

A shot from What We Do in the Shadows

The best Google Chromecast deals for September 2021

Google Chromecast Ultra

How to install Windows 11 on your PC

Windows 11 updates are moving to once a year.

Best cheap Bose 700 deals and sales for September 2021

Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones