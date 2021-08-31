Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price slashed by $50 at Best Buy today

Tablets are versatile and ideal for families, creative professionals, and anyone who wants to pair the easy usability and portability of a mobile phone with the larger screen capacity of a laptop. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for just $230 when you order from Best Buy today. That’s a $50 savings from its regularly marked price of $280. This tablet features an extra-large 10.4-inch display screen, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 64GB of internal memory to store games, photos, and more. This Samsung Galaxy tablet is a perfect budget option for families looking for a larger screen to share with the kids, so you can keep your phone to yourself.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab deals going on now at Best Buy give you the perfect opportunity to upgrade your existing tablet or add a new one to your repertoire. With a 10.4-inch display, this tablet is perfect for watching movies or YouTube on the go; if you’re traveling with kids for the holidays this year, a tablet may prove invaluable to your sanity. The slim, lightweight design makes it easy to pack into your carry-on bag or backpack, and the enhanced lithium-ion battery provides hours of uninterrupted playback. Plus, you’ll get two months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium included when you get this deal from Best Buy, so you can experience more from your favorite streaming services. Built-in Dolby Atmos surround sound provides you with an optimum listening experience.

Complete with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options, you can easily pair this tablet with your wireless headphones, smartphone or watch, Bluetooth speakers, and other accessories. Browsing the internet, checking email, and streaming content is quick and effortless with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Functioning on the Android 10 operating system, you can expect lightning-fast connections for sharing content, editing photos, streaming media, and everything else you do.

Bring home the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet from Best Buy today and save $50 off the regularly marked price of $280. This tablet is only $230 today — get free delivery or in-store pick-up where available. Don’t wait to take advantage of this deal; at these prices, supplies are sure to go fast!

