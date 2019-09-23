Score $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen at Walmart

If you’re looking for a tablet that you can use for both your personal and professional life, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch Tablet with S Pen is a great choice. It’s an Android tablet that can deliver a PC-like experience while also offering a sketchpad functionality. Today is your perfect opportunity to grab one as the 64GB and 128GB Galaxy tablets are discounted by $100 at Walmart. You can order the 64GB model now for only $548 from its normal price of $648, while the 128GB model currently retails at $648 instead of $748.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is rated as one of the best iPad Pro alternatives, and it serves multiple purposes. It can be carried easily with the portability of a tablet yet is powerful enough to do office tasks easily.

This 10.5-inch tablet flaunts a stunning Super AMOLED display that presents clear and crisp images with bright lighting. The Dolby Atmos surround-sound quad speakers are AKG tuned to deliver what Samsung claim as a true-to-life audio quality. Both this feature are combined to transform your personal movie watching into an amazing cinematic experience.

When it’s time for work, your Galaxy Tab S4 can be modified into a laptop by activating the Dex feature. It is a Desktop Experience Mode where you can connect a keyboard cover and mouse on the tablet, then access the apps into a PC-like taskbar. This is perfect for doing multiple tasks like office reports through PowerPoint and Excel worksheets. Just note that the keyboard and mouse are sold individually, but the S Pen is included in the package so you can use the tablet as a sketchpad anytime.

Samsung also added an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and 13-megapixel rear camera for shooting clearer selfies and steady videos. It is safeguarded with an iris scanner and facial-recognition system, so you can unlock the tab just by facing it. The 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch tablet with S Pen currently sells for only $548 instead of $648, while the 256GB variant is now available for only $648 from its original price of $748. Order yours today at Walmart and save as much as $100.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out these Tablets for kids and other iPad deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations