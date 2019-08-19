Deals

Walmart drops $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review
The Apple iPad Pro may have claimed to be the best tablet in the market today, but Samsung will not just give up without putting a good fight. If you are looking for an all-around premium tablet that can cope with your everyday task, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch Tablet with S Pen is a legit contender. Available in 64GB and 256GB models, Walmart is giving away $150 discounts on both variants, selling it now for $498 and $598 from its original price of $648 and $748, respectively.

Tagged as one of the best iPad Pro alternatives, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 brings more than just a tablet experience into the table. You can now utilize the portability of a tab with the productivity of a desktop computer, all in one device.

The Samsung Tab S4 boasts its striking 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display and claims it to be wider, larger, and more solid than ever. It has a corner-to-corner screen ratio of 16:10 that turns movies and TV series into an immersive theater-like experience. They also included the AKG tuned, Dolby Atmos surround-sound quad speakers to produce what they called as true-to-life audio quality.

After watching your favorite TV series and being awed by its stunningly brilliant screen display, you can modify your Galaxy Tab S4 into a laptop or full desktop PC using the innovative Dex (Desktop Experience Mode) feature. Just attach a keyboard cover and a mouse, then you can now hover within the programs into a familiar-looking taskbar. While the keyboard and mouse are sold separately, the S Pen is included in the package so you can express your imagination and create personalize messages with GIFs.

With its far-field microphones, you can still do voice commands even when the tablet is not in your hands. It listens and reacts to your voice so you can take calls or get results just by asking Google. The Samsung Tab S4 can also control all of your connected smart home devices. You can adjust the temperatures on your home, turn on the lights, or lock the doors, all using your tablet.

You can shoot clear selfies and smooth videos with its 8-megapixel front-facing camera and 13-megapixel rear camera. Your tablet is also secured with facial recognition and iris scanner, so you can easily unlock your device just by looking on it. Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch Tablet with S Pen 64GB variant now for only $498 from its original price of $648 or snag the 256GB model for only $598 instead of $748, and save a whopping $150 on each deal at Walmart.

