We can’t believe how much Best Buy slashed off the Samsung Galaxy Tab price

By

Samsung makes fantastic tablets, for less — just check out these Samsung Galazy Tab deals and tablet deals. They’re high functioning, versatile tablets with outrageously good displays, on sale for much less money than an iPad. Right now, at Best Buy, they’re having a sale on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Samsung Galaxy A7 – shop now and save as much as $150. Check out these deals:

8.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – $130, was $160

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet has an excellent screen.

You’ll love watching content on this tablet, and the slim, lightweight design makes it easy to toss it into your bag or backpack. At the same time, this tablet has a sturdy frame for lasting protection, so you don’t need to worry about the occasional jostle or bump. There’s built-in Dolby Atmos surround sound for an ideal listening experience. Also, there’s excellent Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options, so you can easily pair this tablet with your wireless headphones, smartphone or watch, Bluetooth speakers, and other accessories. Browsing, email, and streaming content is quick and effortless with a fast processor, and 32GB storage. This is the perfect tablet for watching your favorite shows and movies on-the-go. And if you buy today, you’ll get two months of free YouTube Premium. And it’s only $130!

11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – $580, was $730

The Galaxy Tab S7, front and side view.
Samsung

You’ll love this tablet’s incredible power and outstanding screen for video, as well as its impressive battery. Truly, you’ll marvel at this tablet’s screen, with its larger than ever edge-to-edge display, and quad speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos surround sound. On top of all this, the S pen stylus comes included, which turns this tablet into a creative powerhouse as well as a versatile work tablet. This tablet gives you the power of a PC – attach a type cover and this is basically a 2-in-1 laptop. There’s a fast processor and 8GB RAM, backed up by 256GB storage, which is massive. Add to this powerful Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as USB-C for fast-charging and file transfers, and you have one powerful little machine, and one that is also light and portable.

More tablet deals

Want to see what else is available in the world of Android and iOS tablets? We’ve collected the best tablet deals on offer, below.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet

$110 $160
Save money with this rcertified Fire HD 10 tablet and you'll also get the same limited warranty that comes with new tablets. With this deal you'll have all the advantages of a 10-inch HD tablet. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$250 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2019 Release)

$100 $150
If you don't need the latest and greatest you can save. Buy the 2019 release of the Fire HD 10 Tablet and enjoy the full HD display and and updated CPU and cameras. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon
