Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung makes fantastic tablets, for less — just check out these Samsung Galazy Tab deals and tablet deals. They’re high functioning, versatile tablets with outrageously good displays, on sale for much less money than an iPad. Right now, at Best Buy, they’re having a sale on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Samsung Galaxy A7 – shop now and save as much as $150. Check out these deals:

8.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – $130, was $160

You’ll love watching content on this tablet, and the slim, lightweight design makes it easy to toss it into your bag or backpack. At the same time, this tablet has a sturdy frame for lasting protection, so you don’t need to worry about the occasional jostle or bump. There’s built-in Dolby Atmos surround sound for an ideal listening experience. Also, there’s excellent Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options, so you can easily pair this tablet with your wireless headphones, smartphone or watch, Bluetooth speakers, and other accessories. Browsing, email, and streaming content is quick and effortless with a fast processor, and 32GB storage. This is the perfect tablet for watching your favorite shows and movies on-the-go. And if you buy today, you’ll get two months of free YouTube Premium. And it’s only $130!

11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – $580, was $730

You’ll love this tablet’s incredible power and outstanding screen for video, as well as its impressive battery. Truly, you’ll marvel at this tablet’s screen, with its larger than ever edge-to-edge display, and quad speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos surround sound. On top of all this, the S pen stylus comes included, which turns this tablet into a creative powerhouse as well as a versatile work tablet. This tablet gives you the power of a PC – attach a type cover and this is basically a 2-in-1 laptop. There’s a fast processor and 8GB RAM, backed up by 256GB storage, which is massive. Add to this powerful Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as USB-C for fast-charging and file transfers, and you have one powerful little machine, and one that is also light and portable.

More tablet deals

Want to see what else is available in the world of Android and iOS tablets? We’ve collected the best tablet deals on offer, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations