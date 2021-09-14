  1. Deals
Galaxy Watch 3 down to lowest-ever price in Best Buy flash sale

There are some huge deals going on right now during the Best Buy flash sale! If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, then you’ll need to check out this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. You can order the Galaxy 3 Smartwatch from Best Buy today for just $230, marked down $170 from its regular price of $400. This is a huge savings on this highly rated smartwatch. Able to pair easily with your Samsung phone, tablet, laptop, and other devices, this watch lets you stream music, take calls, and more with simple and powerful Bluetooth connectivity.

Buy Now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best and most highly rated smartwatches on the market today. This stylish smartwatch is highly advanced, with Bluetooth connectivity to let you do all of the things you need, right from your wrist. Call, text, stream music, get notifications, and more without your phone, making this watch perfect for hiking, jogging, music festivals, and anywhere else you don’t want to take your phone. The super long lasting battery can go for more than a day on a single charge and recharges quickly on your standard charger.

This smartwatch offers health and fitness insights to help you track your fitness goals. Track seven popular activities, your daily steps, heart rate, and more to keep on top of your health and wellness. The sleep tracker provides insight into your sleep and night-time patterns and monitors your stress levels. Included breathing guides help give you insight into your daily patterns and behaviors. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch is wearable technology that can help you manage the more personal aspects of your life discreetly.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on sale now at Best Buy for just $230. That’s a savings of $170 marked down from its regular price of $400. Hurry, these Samsung Galaxy watch deals are short-lived, and supplies are limited. Order it today for fast and free delivery, or in-store pickup where available.

Buy Now

More smartwatch deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great smartwatch deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$179 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too. more
Buy at Walmart
REFURBISHED

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm, Renewed)

$289 $429
The larger 44mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 5 boasts GPS, an aluminum case, and a silicone sport band. With heart-rate monitoring and personalized coaching, it's the ultimate fitness accessory. more
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park. more
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$206 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion. more
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Fitness Tracking Smartwatch

$155 $180
Amazfit's T-Rex Pro is one of the most affordable feature-rich smartwatches, sporting incredible capabilities including GPS, a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, and 100+ sports tracking modes. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$270 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$409 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Approach S40, Stylish GPS Golf Smartwatch

$249 $300
Garmin's Approach S40 GPS smartwatch has features to improve your everyday golf game plus maps of more than 41,000 courses worldwide. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

$250 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (40mm)

$246 $350
This smartwatch has GPS, plays your music, and has body energy monitoring, plus animated workouts to help you perfect your technique and Pulse Ox sensors. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro

$550 $700
Take your performance to the next level with this smartwatch. This watch is packed with features for the outdoorsman. Whether you're climbing a mountain or going skiing, the Fenix keeps up with you. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 45S (39mm)

$150 $200
The Garmin Forerunner 45S tracks your pace, distance, intervals, and more and highlights smart notifications for incoming texts and calls, as well as an incident detection feature. more
Buy at Amazon
