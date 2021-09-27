If you’re interested in taking advantage of smartwatch deals, but Apple Watch deals just don’t appeal to you, you should be taking a look at Galaxy Watch deals. Samsung’s wearable devices are the best for Android-powered smartphone owners, and the latest model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, should be your top option, especially now that it has received its first discount on Amazon that lowers the 42mm, Bluetooth version’s price to $342, down $8 from its original price of $350.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has claimed a spot in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches as the top choice for Android fans, as it has ditched Samsung’s Tizen OS in favor of Google’s Wear OS 3 with the company’s own customizable OneUI interface. The wearable device also comes with comprehensive health monitoring features such as an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical heart sensor, and biological impedance analysis.

You shouldn’t confuse the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features a rotating bezel that lets you navigate the device’s apps and menus, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 only comes with a digital bezel with haptic feedback. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also more durable and looks more luxurious with its steel or titanium casing, compared to the aluminum frame of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the latest model of Samsung’s smartwatches, so you should grab any opportunity to enjoy savings when you purchase it. Amazon is currently offering its first discount for the wearable device, bringing down the price of the 42mm, Bluetooth version by $8 to $342, from its original price of $350. If you’re already looking forward to gaining access to all of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s features and enjoying how stylish it looks on your wrist, don’t waste any time. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

