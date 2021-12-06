Save $40 on the Galaxy Watch 4 with delivery in time for the holidays

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch that will arrive in time for Christmas, we’ve spotted a pretty great deal for you. Right now, you can buy the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $210 from Samsung direct and save $40 off the usual price. Easily one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals out there at the moment, it’s even more useful when you consider you’ll still receive it in time for the holidays. It’s just one of the many smartwatch deals unfolding but easily one of the most appealing too. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.

Buy Now

Simply put, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there. Particularly well suited for smaller wrists, it’s still one of the best smartwatches for Android users. Looking super stylish, it offers a comfortable fit and size while also being very smart under the surface.

For instance, it has excellent fitness and health tracking tools including blood oxygen tracking, heart rate monitoring, BMI, plus it has an ECG app too. It also keeps an eye on how well you’re sleeping as well as how stressed you might be throughout the day. It has a comprehensive suite of fitness tracking apps and sensors, but it’s also great for when you want to do anything else too, providing support for plenty of Android apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Google Maps, Samsung Pay and more.

Easily one of the best Android smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks great with a crisp AMOLED panel, smart rounded appearance that looks much like a regular watch, and a digital rotating bezel for getting stuff done. Throw in a 2 day battery life and this is a pretty great watch. It’s ideally suited for wearing to work as well as looking stylish on an evening date, or even when going to the gym.

Ordinarily priced at $250, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is down to just $210 right now at Samsung. A great price for a similarly great watch, you’ll even get the watch in time for Christmas meaning it makes the perfect gift idea. Snap it up now while stocks last.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations