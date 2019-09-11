Everyone seems to be dying to get their hands on an Apple Watch, especially now that Series 5 had just been unveiled during the company’s September event, but if you wish to stand out, check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It sports an analog-looking watch face that smartly distances itself from the futuristic aesthetic of Apple’s famous wearable. Plus, it boasts a ton of cool features, accurate fitness tracking, a gorgeous display, and terrific battery life. All these reasons have made the Samsung Galaxy Watch our choice for the best smartwatch for Android of 2019.

This 46mm Galaxy Watch (there’s also a smaller 42mm version) normally retails for a hefty $349, but right now you can get it on Walmart for $50 off. Wear this exceptionally stylish smartwatch for $299.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is definitely a big watch, but it looks good even on small and medium-sized wrists. Its considerable size means the touchscreen is also bigger and therefore easier to navigate. It looks like a traditional watch, but whenever its always-on screen is deactivated, it’s nothing but a large black circle. This might discourage some people from buying it. Luckily, its design is gorgeous. Rocking the same rotating bezel found in its predecessors, the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport, the Galaxy Watch is fun to use. It runs with Samsung’s own Tizen software which, in our opinion, is far better than Google’s Wear OS. The interface is well-organized, and icons and information are displayed in a logical fashion.

Its 1.3-inch AMOLED screen is also gorgeous. The colors are vibrant, the blacks are deep, and everything looks nicely detailed. Even more impressive is that it stays sufficiently bright outdoors, the bane of most wearables. It is protected by Corning’s military-grade Gorilla DX+ glass, which keeps it scratch-free and durable.

Swiping the touchscreen left lets you see 20 random apps with live notifications, which you can tap for further interaction. Seeing, dismissing, and responding to app notifications is pleasantly hassle-free. Interacting with smartphone notifications is a little limited though. You will be able to read and dismiss texts and calls, but responding to or answering them requires your smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch’s fitness tracking is incredible. There are up to 39 workouts that you can track in total, and the watch can automatically detect six workouts such as walking, running, and cycling. The built-in heart monitor is impressively accurate, and all your fitness data will be automatically stored in Samsung’s Health app. Lastly, this watch can last up to four days on a single charge. An Apple Watch can barely manage two days tops even with light usage.

Besides looking incredibly attractive, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is wonderfully easy to use, offers lots of fitness tracking, and can last for a long time. Order the 46mm version on Walmart for $299 today.

