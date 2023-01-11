 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro just got big price cuts

Samsung’s latest batch of wearable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, just received massive discounts. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get either smartwatch for cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t miss these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. You’ll have to hurry though, because we’re not sure when these offers will end.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — from $230

Shoppers who are on the lookout for smartwatch deals shouldn’t ignore this opportunity to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with a discount, as it’s in our list of the best smartwatches as the top option for Android. The wearable device has a lightweight and comfortable design, so you won’t mind having it on your wrist throughout Samsung’s promised battery life of up to 50 hours. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also offers robust health and fitness features such as heart rate monitoring and Body Mass Index readings, Advanced Sleep Coaching that will help you develop better sleeping habits, and Auto Workout Tracking for every type of exercise. The 40mm model comes with a 1.2-inch screen with 396 x 396 resolution, and the 44mm model comes with a 1.4-inch screen with 450 x 450 resolution, both with a Super AMOLED display with full color, always-on functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) — $230, was $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + LTE) — $270, was $330

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) — $260, was $310

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + LTE) — $300, was $360

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — from $400

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the larger counterpart of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, though the 45mm wearable device also features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Its size isn’t its only advantage though — between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the latter comes with improved durability and ruggedness with its titanium case, longer battery life at up to 80 hours on a single charge, and a GPX mode that will allow you to share your location and trace back your steps. These extra features come to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro while retaining everything else that’s important from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) — $400, was $450

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + LTE) — $430, was $500

