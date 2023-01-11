Samsung’s latest batch of wearable devices, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, just received massive discounts. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get either smartwatch for cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t miss these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. You’ll have to hurry though, because we’re not sure when these offers will end.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — from $230
Shoppers who are on the lookout for smartwatch deals shouldn’t ignore this opportunity to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with a discount, as it’s in our list of the best smartwatches as the top option for Android. The wearable device has a lightweight and comfortable design, so you won’t mind having it on your wrist throughout Samsung’s promised battery life of up to 50 hours. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also offers robust health and fitness features such as heart rate monitoring and Body Mass Index readings, Advanced Sleep Coaching that will help you develop better sleeping habits, and Auto Workout Tracking for every type of exercise. The 40mm model comes with a 1.2-inch screen with 396 x 396 resolution, and the 44mm model comes with a 1.4-inch screen with 450 x 450 resolution, both with a Super AMOLED display with full color, always-on functionality.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) — $230, was $280
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + LTE) — $270, was $330
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) — $260, was $310
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + LTE) — $300, was $360
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — from $400
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the larger counterpart of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, though the 45mm wearable device also features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Its size isn’t its only advantage though — between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the latter comes with improved durability and ruggedness with its titanium case, longer battery life at up to 80 hours on a single charge, and a GPX mode that will allow you to share your location and trace back your steps. These extra features come to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro while retaining everything else that’s important from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) — $400, was $450
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi + LTE) — $430, was $500
Editors' Recommendations
- Best refurbished iPhone deals and sales for January 2023
- Best smartwatch deals for January 2023
- Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
- Get ready for the Super Bowl with these 70-inch TV deals
- Get 2 months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for FREE — no strings attached