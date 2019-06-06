Share

If your Dad is a Samsung fan, we have a great idea for a Father’s Day gift he’s sure to love: the Samsung Galaxy Watch. We’ve also uncovered a great deal on this smartwatch: for a limited time, you can snag the company’s latest and greatest for $50 off retail at Walmart. We’ve also found quite a few Apple deals if you’re thinking about buying him an iPad instead.

We reviewed the Galaxy Watch last year, and walked away so impressed that we awarded it our Editor’s Choice in smartwatches. Why? It addresses one of the biggest problems with these devices, overall poor battery life. Even with fairly heavy use, we were able to squeeze out four days on a single charge, and we arguably could have done one or two more had we used it less.

We can’t stress enough how much of a big deal this is. Let’s compare it to its main competitor, the Apple Watch. Even with the Series 4, the max battery life we’ve seen with average use is barely two days. The Galaxy Watch doubles the life of the newest Apple Watches, and it is truly is in a class of its own, setting the standard for high-end smartwatches.

But there’s a lot more to love about the Galaxy Watch. It undoubtedly is the best smartwatch for Android users, and its design is much more reminiscent of a traditional watch. The high-quality screen is another plus: in fact, the screen is so sharp that if you select one of the traditional watch faces, from a distance you won’t even be able to tell it’s a smartwatch.

Samsung has also kept its innovative rotating bezel navigation in the Galaxy Watch, which we’re especially big fans of. The edge around the screen rotates and makes a clicking sound similar to a combination padlock. By using the bezel, your finger doesn’t cover the screen, providing a much better experience, perhaps the best of any watch OS. The watch screen is still touch-capable, but it’s not the primary way you interact with the watch.

If the Samsung Galaxy is a bit above your price range, we’d recommend checking out our list of Father’s Day smartwatch deals we just posted yesterday. We have several options there, all below $200. We’ve also recently updated our list of the best smartwatches, too.

Apple fans should check the hot deal on the Series 4 Apple Watch we recently uncovered, while more fitness-centric folks might be interested in the Fitbit Ionic and Versa deal we posted earlier this week. There are quite a few deals on smartwatches of all types right now, so you’ll have plenty of options!

