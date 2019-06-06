Digital Trends
Deals

This Samsung Galaxy Watch Father’s Day deal drops a $50 price cut

Ed Oswald
By
samsung galaxy watch 46mm watchface
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If your Dad is a Samsung fan, we have a great idea for a Father’s Day gift he’s sure to love: the Samsung Galaxy Watch. We’ve also uncovered a great deal on this smartwatch: for a limited time, you can snag the company’s latest and greatest for $50 off retail at Walmart. We’ve also found quite a few Apple deals if you’re thinking about buying him an iPad instead.

We reviewed the Galaxy Watch last year, and walked away so impressed that we awarded it our Editor’s Choice in smartwatches. Why? It addresses one of the biggest problems with these devices, overall poor battery life. Even with fairly heavy use, we were able to squeeze out four days on a single charge, and we arguably could have done one or two more had we used it less.

We can’t stress enough how much of a big deal this is. Let’s compare it to its main competitor, the Apple Watch. Even with the Series 4, the max battery life we’ve seen with average use is barely two days. The Galaxy Watch doubles the life of the newest Apple Watches, and it is truly is in a class of its own, setting the standard for high-end smartwatches.

But there’s a lot more to love about the Galaxy Watch. It undoubtedly is the best smartwatch for Android users, and its design is much more reminiscent of a traditional watch. The high-quality screen is another plus: in fact, the screen is so sharp that if you select one of the traditional watch faces, from a distance you won’t even be able to tell it’s a smartwatch.

Samsung has also kept its innovative rotating bezel navigation in the Galaxy Watch, which we’re especially big fans of. The edge around the screen rotates and makes a clicking sound similar to a combination padlock. By using the bezel, your finger doesn’t cover the screen, providing a much better experience, perhaps the best of any watch OS. The watch screen is still touch-capable, but it’s not the primary way you interact with the watch.

If the Samsung Galaxy is a bit above your price range, we’d recommend checking out our list of Father’s Day smartwatch deals we just posted yesterday. We have several options there, all below $200. We’ve also recently updated our list of the best smartwatches, too.

Apple fans should check the hot deal on the Series 4 Apple Watch we recently uncovered, while more fitness-centric folks might be interested in the Fitbit Ionic and Versa deal we posted earlier this week. There are quite a few deals on smartwatches of all types right now, so you’ll have plenty of options!

Looking for more great deals? Be sure to check our deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know
Up Next

Google Stadia vs. Project xCloud: Here's what we know so far
wearable devices leading to over diagnosis apple watch ecg lifestyle
Deals

Father’s Day Smartwatch sale: Garmin, Samsung Gear, and Apple Watch deals

Father's Day is around the corner, but there's still plenty of time to pick up a new smartwatch for Dad. We've scoured the web for the best deals on smartwatches, and have found a few from Apple, Garmin, and Samsung that we wanted to share.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung 4k tv deal 40 inch un40nu7200 walmart
Deals

Smart 40-inch Samsung 4K TV from Walmart is an absolute steal at this price

We'd all love a 85-inch Samsung QLED 8K TV, but for us mere mortals it's a little too far out of reach. Alas, we have to turn our attention to something a bit more affordable, like this 40-inch Samsung 4K TV.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung galaxy day deals on s10 note 9 buds
Deals

Grab free Galaxy Buds with Samsung’s Galaxy Day Promotions, now through June

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Galaxy S way back when, Samsung is offering astronomical offers on Galaxy S10, Note 9, and Buds products, plus free giveaways both online and at participating retailers.
Posted By William Hank
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Deals

Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon cuts prices on Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon's got a whole lot of great deals on refurbished Amazon devices right now, but the deal on the original Ring Video Doorbell is one you don't want to miss -- as it's the best price we've seen yet, saving you close to 40% off the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Hands-on
Deals

Newegg Father’s Day deals: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9 and S10s get price cuts

Newegg is having a ton of deals on smartphones by Samsung. The online retailer has discounted a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S10. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

Father’s Day Apple Sale: MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch discounts

Father’s Day is less than two weeks away, so now’s the time to start shopping for a present. Apple tech is always gift-worthy, and if your dad’s a gadget-loving techie, these Apple deals can make your Father’s Day shopping a bit…
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals t3007es learning
Deals

Walmart Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini bundle discount

Now at Walmart, you can score the Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini together for just $249, saving you up to 10%. Secure the smart thermostat because you need to, and throw in the smart speaker because you want to. Win-win.
Posted By William Hank
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 in hand
Deals

Walmart drops price cuts on Apple iPad and iPad Pro with Father’s Day deals

Need some help with your Father's Day shopping? We can help: There are a few deals on Apple iPads right now, from the latest 2018 iPad to the beefed-up iPad Pro, and we’ve smoked them out right here to save you some time and cash.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy note 9 news silver 1
Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a sweet 32% discount on Amazon

In the market for a feature-packed smartphone? Thanks to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now available at a more affordable price. Originally $1,000, a cool 34% discount brings the price down to $680.
Posted By Alan Francisco