Create your own VR experiences with Samsung’s Gear 360 camera, now $160

If you’re at all familiar with the wide world of virtual reality, you know a good 360-degree camera can open up even more possibilities by allowing you to create your own VR experiences. If you own a Galaxy device, this is your lucky day, because Amazon is offering the excellent Samsung Gear 360 camera for just $160 at an impressive 54 percent discount.

We’re already fans of the Samsung Gear 360 and didn’t hide it in our review, noting that this is the 360-degree camera to have if you own a Samsung Galaxy device. Smaller than a baseball, the Gear 360 utilizes front and rear F2.0 wide-angle lenses that can record 360-degree video at a 3,840 x 1,920 resolution, or take 25.9-megapixel, 180-degree still photographs. The camera’s durable spherical housing is dust- and water-resistant for protection against dirt and splashes, and the tempered glass lenses are virtually scratch-proof.

The Gear 360 can connect via Bluetooth to Galaxy smartphones including the S6, S7, Note, and Edge lineups, as well as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. This handy camera is also the perfect companion to the Gear VR headset, which is one of our favorite ways to enjoy virtual reality without having to shell out hundreds of dollars for a device like the Oculus Rift.

The companion app works on Samsung Galaxy devices for editing and sharing your footage, but if you don’t have a Galaxy smartphone, you don’t have to miss out — you can use the ActionDirector PC software to manage your videos.

The Samsung Gear 360 camera normally goes for $350, but Amazon’s current $190 discount brings it down to $160. This is up to $70 cheaper than other low sale prices we’ve seen for this device, so now is a great time for Galaxy owners to score this 360-degree camera and start shooting and sharing their own virtual reality videos.

