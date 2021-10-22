  1. Deals
Save $130 on Samsung’s Alexa-enabled soundbar at Amazon today

Samsung Soundbar HW-S61a showing off fabric design.

Amazon is at its Black Friday best right now, offering one of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find today. The Samsung HW-S61A 5-channel soundbar with Alexa built-in is currently being offered for $200, down from its regular price of $330, a head-turning savings of $130. This Samsung S Series soundbar is an Amazon exclusive, and the clock is ticking on this deal. Click over to Amazon now to claim yours while both inventory and time last.

Whether you’re looking to dive more deeply into your binge-watching, host your pals and neighbors for weekend football, or just add an amazing piece of tech to your smart home entertainment setup, the Samsung HW-S61A 5-channel soundbar is sure to fit the bill. It brings premium, room-filling sound with a panoramic soundscape to any listening environment, and it’s able to do so with an all-in-one design that fits discreetly into any home entertainment setup. A center channel speaker plays clear dialogue and vocals, and two woofers bring the explosions and chase scenes to life.

Not only is the Samsung HW-S61A 5-channel soundbar one of the best Black Friday soundbar deals you’ll come across, and not only does it produce high-quality audio, but it’s also smart. This Samsung soundbar recognizes whether you’re watching sports, games, or a movie, and optimizes audio for best playback. Built-in Amazon Alexa compatibility allows you to control the soundbar and stay connected. AirPlay 2 functionality allows you to stream audio from iOS devices. And wireless connectivity allows you to turn your soundbar into a complete surround sound system with optional Samsung speakers without the mess of wires.

Upgrade or expand your smart home entertainment system with the Samsung HW-S61A 5-channel soundbar. It’s marked down to $200 from its regular price of $330, making for an amazing Black Friday savings of $130. This is a countdown deal at Amazon, and the clock is ticking, so click over to Amazon immediately to add the Samsung HW-S61A 5-channel soundbar to your home theater.

