Last year at this time most home appliances were still in short supply due to pandemic-related factory closures and shipping interruptions. Inventories are largely back to normal now, and Samsung slashed the price of a matched set of champagned-finished smart washer and dryer by $840. If you’re seeking the best washer and dryer deals, check out this special Samsung washer and dryer bundle on sale for just $1,458, discounted from Samsung’s usual bundled $2,298 price.

Why you should buy this Samsung washer and dryer bundle

Samsung’s washer and dryer bundle includes an amply-sized 4.5-cubic foot smart washer and an also capacious 7.5-cubic foot smart electric dryer. The bundled appliances are both front loaders and have a champagne finish. Note that the appliance pedestals in the images with this post are optional extras, available separately. Because the washer and dryer in this bundle are both smart appliances, you can control them and manage your laundry loads with Samsung’s SmartThings app. With a Wi-Fi connection, you can start or schedule each appliance from any remote location. You can also configure the SmartThings app to send end-of-cycle alerts so you won’t have to make a special trip to the basement or laundry area to find out if a load has finished.

Special features with the smart 4.5-cubic foot washer include Samsung’s Super Speed Wash and Steam. Super Speed Wash can complete a full load wash cycle in 28 minutes or less. Use the Steam feature to remove stains with an application of gentle steam. The 7.5-cubic foot front-load smart electric dryer has a drying sensor to prevent over-drying your clothes. The Steam Sanitize+ feature in the dryer helps remove wrinkles and odors from your clothing with Samsung’s Multi-Steam technology. Use the dryer’s Steam Sanitize+ to destroy 99.9% of germs and bacteria that appear on your clothes and linens.

This Samsung smart washer and dryer bundle is one of the best appliance package deals of the year. Instead of paying the usual $2,298 price for the 4.5-cubic foot smart washer and 7.5-cubic foot smart electric dryer, you can can order them directly from Samsung for $1,458. That’s an $840 savings when you buy this attractive appliance set. The only concern we have about this Samsung washer and dryer bundle is inventory depth. Pent up demand for appliances following two years of shortages and shipping issues could mean this bundle will sell out before you order.

