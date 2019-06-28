Share

If you love to bake, it’s probably a good idea to invest in a reliably durable stand mixer. It has to be sturdy, multifunctional, and able to mix ingredients thoroughly and evenly. But since a mixer is a costly piece of kitchen equipment, you may be hesitant to buy one. Well, you’re in luck, as Amazon has hacked the prices of two KitchenAid stand mixer models.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer — $199

First on our list is the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, which normally retails for $269. Right now, Amazon is offering it for only $199 — that’s a whopping $70 in savings.

It boasts a large, detachable 4.5-quart stainless-steel mixing bowl that can mix up to six-dozen cookies, or three loaves of bread, or six pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. It has a 275-watt engine that’s adjustable to 10 mixing speeds and is powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe, whether you’re stirring wet and dry ingredients, kneading bread dough, or whipping cream. The multipurpose power hub has an easy-access tilt-head design and comes with a removable metal cover. The dishwasher-safe attachments include a nylon-coated flat beater, wire whip, and dough hook. The mixer guarantees comprehensive mixing and incorporation of ingredients, as each rotation accomplishes 59 touchpoints around the bowl.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer – $299

If you have extra bucks to shell out, you might want to look into the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer (Green Apple) instead. It is usually priced at $430, but Amazon is offfering a massive 30% discount that brings its price down to $299. This stand mixer comes in a variety of bright colors and has an even bigger 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl that can accommodate dough for roughly nine-dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch. The power hub also has the same convenient tilt-head design, 10 speed settings, and 59-Point Planetary Mixing Action.

Both stand mixers have 15 optional attachments that can be purchased to perform tasks like grinding nuts, shredding Parmesan cheese, and making pasta from scratch, making these stand mixers powerful one-stop culinary centers that eliminate the need to buy additional kitchen equipment. The KitchenAid Classic and Artisan stand mixers are wonderfully versatile kitchen aids that will revolutionize the way you prepare your meals. Since they’re made of solid metal, they can last a lifetime with proper care and maintenance. The downside is they can be incredibly noisy. They also tend to wobble and getting a hang of the speed settings may take a while (some customers complained about the mess they make).

Order the KitchenAid Classic or the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer on Amazon today (sale prices are $199 and $299, respectively).

