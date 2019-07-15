Digital Trends
Amazon cuts prices of Sengled Smart LED Starter Kits by up to 40% on Prime Day

Drake Hawkins
By
best smart light bulbs sengled wifi

The wait is over. Prime Day 2019 is finally here. Amazon gave us a taste of pre-event discounts to whet our appetite, and now we are ready for the main course. One of the first dishes being served is these Sengled Smart LED Started Kit deals. You can get a 33% discount on the four-bulb pack and a whopping 40% discount on the two-bulb pack. Now, that is a great way to light up a sales event.

Opening the 48-hour sale, the usually $35 two-bulb kit is only $21 and the $60 four-pack kit is only $38 starting at midnight PT on July 15. These discounts will run through the event until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 16. Smart deals like these will definitely attract buyers, so act fast and place your order now while stock is available.

The anchor of the Sengled smart lighting system is the Smart Hub. Connect it to your Wi-Fi network to control the included smart LED bulbs with your iOS or Android device through the Sengled Home app. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to command your lights to turn on and off or dim and brighten with just your voice.

Depending on the pack you get, your Sengled Smart LED Starter Kit will include two or four A19 LEDs. These smart bulbs give out a soft white light that can help create a warm ambiance in your home. And they use 80 percent less energy than incandescent lights.

More than just hands-free lighting, there is a lot more you can do with the Sengled Smart lighting system. Enjoy a more natural wake-up by scheduling your lights to gradually brighten in the morning. You can also set the mood in any room by adjusting the brightness. And you can remotely turn your lights on and off so it looks like someone is home even when you are out of town.

During Prime Day, you can get the two-bulb Sengled Smart LED Starter Kit for just $21. The four-bulb kit is also available at a discounted price of $38. Order yours from Amazon now until tomorrow to save up to $24 on smart lighting.

Looking for more Prime Day discounts on smart home devices? Visit our curated deals page to stay updated with the latest tech deals and news.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

