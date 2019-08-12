Deals

Snag the Sennheiser HD 650 open-back headphones for $181 less on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
sennheiser hd 650 review alternate

There are basically two types of over-the-ear headphones: Open-back and closed-back. Most of the headphones available to consumers are closed-back. They’re called closed-back because their cups are completely sealed, so they’re perfect for isolating you from the outside world for total music immersion. The downside is that the music is “in your head” sounding, and not as pleasing as, say, listening to music in a live concert. Open-back headphones offer a more “realistic” sound experience. They let in a certain level of outside noise, so you are still aware of your surroundings, which some people prefer. Listening to music through them is like listening to music in your room. One of the most often regarded best audiophile headphones of this kind is the Sennheiser HD 650.

Right now, Amazon is offering the HD 650 for a huge $181 off. Get these open-back headphones that are meant for true music lovers and professional music producers for $319 instead of the usual $500.

The Sennheiser HD 650 is the premium older brother of the more affordable HD 6XX. It debuted in 2003 and has since been Sennheiser’s top-of-the-line professional headphones. The HD 650’s design is very industrial-like. Nothing too fancy, with large suede-covered earcups that are nicely padded and sit comfortably on your head. It has a two-tone (dark gray and black) color scheme with a glossy finish. It’s worth noting that the HD 650 don’t clamp as tightly on your head as most headphones do, so wearing them for extended periods of time won’t become uncomfortable.

The cups are protected by a metal mesh cage that shows off the intricate driver construction inside, which also allows air to come in, so your ears won’t get uncomfortably hot. These headphones are large and bulky so they’re not the most portable. They’re best left at the studio (if you’re a music producer). Otherwise, you need to purchase a case or a pouch to store it, which, disappointingly is not included.

The sound that the HD 650 offers is truly exceptional. Music sounds well-balanced, with great punchy bass, clear midranges, and wonderful treble. Nothing gets boosted, so these headphones give off accurate sounding music exactly as they sound during studio recording. Since these are open-back headphones, expect music to come out of them. The HD 650 is wired and do not support Bluetooth connection, and it comes with a 3.5mm jack plug.

The Sennheiser HD 650 is geared more toward music aficionados and record producers. It is not ideal for everyday casual use but for critical listening. Of course, if it’s noise cancellation you’re after, it’s best to avoid these.

For more options visit these pages for our best noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones. And for more awesome deals visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019
researcher warns smart speakers can be hacked to emit harmful noise man with fingers in ears
Smart Home

Oh great, now our smart speakers can attack us with harmful sounds

A security researcher has said it’s surprisingly easy to take over some Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-connected speakers and get them to emit sounds that can irritate or disorientate the listener, or even damage their hearing.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bowers and wilkins px headphones amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Bowers and Wilkins’ noise-canceling headphones

Looking for a pair of premium headphones that ooze style and can effectively block out unwanted noise? Bowers and Wilkins very first pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, the PX, are currently available on Amazon for $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
bose quietcomfort 25 wired headphones amazon deal
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones drop to $129 on Amazon

The QuietComfort 25 combines the power of ergonomic design, significant noise reduction, and incredible sound performance to provide you with an amazing listening experience. Score a pair today for only $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
beats studio3 collections amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones

Beats by Dre has joined the noise-canceling arena, and its latest offering is the Studio3 Wireless. The good news is that you can now score a pair (from any collection) at a 20% discount on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 pack with audio doorbell 01
Deals

Amazon offers 25% discount on the Arlo Audio Doorbell for your home

One way to keep your home secure without spending hundreds of dollars is to install the Arlo Audio Doorbell. Normally ringing in at $80, this sleek piece of tech can be on your door for just $60 with Amazon's 25% price cut.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
1More Stylish review
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Quentyn Kennemer
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for August 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
macbook pro 15 (2019)
Deals

Amazon cuts $300 off the 15-inch 2019 Apple MacBook Pro with 512GB storage

Discounts on MacBooks are not easy to find. Check out this $300 deal if you are looking to save on the 512GB 2019 Apple MacBook. It brings our pick for the best photo editing laptop in 2019 to its best price on Amazon yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

American software titan Google jumped on the smartphone train by launching its excellent Pixel line of mobile devices. Its Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is currently discounted on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy black friday early deals ring video doorbell pro and chime bundle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle

If you are looking to add security to your front door, check out Best Buy's offer on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle. This deal lets you save $100 on one of the best video doorbells on the market.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll