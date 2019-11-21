Being in the midst of so much traffic, noise, or chaos could get anyone in an irritable mood, which is why wireless noise-canceling headphones are a gift to commuters or frequent travelers. Popping on one of these headphones lets anyone zone out into an immersive listening experience with no strings attached or unwelcome ambient sound chiming in the background.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, you can get your hands on premium noise-canceling headphones without breaking the bank. But there’s no harm being the early bird as Best Buy is ready to let you in on up to $162 worth of savings on either the Sennheiser PXC 550 or HD 4.50.

Sennheiser PXC 550 — $162 off

A top-tier headphone geared precisely for business travelers, the PXC 550 boasts supreme noise-cancellation with NoiseGard to provide clear and uninterrupted sound. You’ll instantly be able to enjoy Sennheiser’s signature sound that is generally known to be multi-layered with a rich bass that reverberates through the upper register along with a dynamic soundstage. And with a triple microphone setup, you’ll be just as able to take crisp calls regardless of how busy your surroundings are. All you have to do is pair your Bluetooth enabled device and you’ll have a seamless connection with the integrated NFC chip.

If you’re quite particular with your sound preference, downloading the CapTune app allows you to make certain customizations through a variety of modes and stream music directly onto the PXC 550. But you won’t have to keep checking your device with intuitive in-ear controls for Bluetooth, ANC settings, and a touchpad for playback and calls.

Since you can never really say how long you’ll be on the go, the PXC 550 packs a battery that can last up to 30 hours but our review suggests 20 hours is more likely realistic with both Bluetooth and ANC employed. Nonetheless, you will have enough juice to last a day plus the option for a passive listening experience with the included 3.5mm aux wire.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 flaunts a streamlined design with a collapsible frame that not only makes it easy to stow away in its travel case but also allows it to switch itself on as you unfold and off when you fold its earcups flat. Usually priced at $350, you can be in control of your sensory environment for just $188 on Best Buy.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 — $68 off

While the PXC 550’s sale price can already give you a bang for your buck, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 will give you about the same functionality for much less of the cost. NoiseGard is in place to block out unwanted background noise and the brand’s proprietary drivers do a good job at producing a thundering bass without compromise to either the mids or highs. It even has a frequency response of 18-22,000Hz to back it up. Vocal clarity for calls is likewise ensured with dual omnidirectional microphones.

Bluetooth and NFC both facilitate a faultless connection along with the aptX audio codec to deliver high-res sound straight to your ears. Long listening hours are possible as the HD 4.5o gives you 19 hours of playback with active noise cancellation or 25 hours without it. The 3.5mm audio jack just gives you the flexibility in case you’d need to conserve its battery.

Sennheiser’s HD 4.5 still comes in a sleek all-plastic construction with side-swiveling earcups that make storage hassle-free. It is also comfortable and convenient to sport all day with densely padded earpads and mounted controls on the headphones itself. Music aficionados with an active lifestyle are set in terms of wireless connectivity, intuitive ease of use, exceptional comfortability, and amazing sound. As far as anyone is concerned, you’ll only be missing out on the accompanying CapTune app.

Cables and noise no longer have to get in between you, your music, or your focus when you order the Sennheiser HD 4.5 on Best Buy for just $112 instead of $180.

