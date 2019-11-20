Any music lover on the go would greatly appreciate an awesome pair of wireless headphones. Not only do they get to tune into their favorite playlists but it would also free them from having to untangle pesky cables time and again. It also seems like the more sensible and future-proof option since smartphones are slowly making the headphone jack obsolete.

Sony is a reputable and premium brand that has set the bar quite high in terms of audio reproduction. JBL, on the other hand, is known for making affordable and accessible audio devices. Walmart’s booming discounts of up to $81 on either the Sony MDR-XB950B1 or JBL E55BT simply lets you get the most savings no matter which headphones you choose.

Sony MDR-XB950B1 — $81 off

Bass heads would find themselves at home with Sony’s MDR-XB950B1. Like most headphones from Sony, you’re given a certain level of customization by toggling on its equalizer settings or by selecting a preset sound profile on the Headphones Connect app. And now, you’ll also have the option to increase its low-end frequencies. Even without turning on its extra bass feature, you’ll be able to hear the bass above anything else.

These headphones are well-built with a metal and plastic frame, and are decently comfortable with ample padding on its earcups and an adjustable headband. To save you some space in your bag or so it won’t feel awkward around your neck, its earcups swivel 90 degrees downward which would also shield it from elements such as water or dust. It is also lightweight at just 0.6 pounds.

A faultless connection with your compatible device is ensured with NFC, Bluetooth, and support for Bluetooth codec LDAC to deliver high-res sound straight to your ears. With all the necessary controls present on the right earcup, you’ll hardly have any reason to remain tethered to your device. So you can enjoy up to 18 hours of portable playtime and take calls completely hands-free with the built-in mic. You are still provided the 3.5mm audio cable just in case you’re running low on juice.

Usually ringing in at $180, you can sport the Sony MDR-XB950B1 in either black or blue for just $99 at Walmart.

JBL E55BT — $60 off

The JBL E55BT are budget-friendly over-ear headphones that tick all the right boxes for a warm and balanced sound, a wide soundstage, easy connectivity, tremendous battery life, and for its sheer style. It even has a near-perfect 4 out of 5 star rating in our review to back it up.

Although it doesn’t have an extra bass feature, JBL’s E55BT may give fans of the bass some justice by employing 50mm drivers to deliver a punchy and well-tuned bass without getting muddy. The mids and highs sound just as good but it’s the dynamic soundstage that would get you spiraling.

Regarding its wearability, the earcups are densely padded and fitted into a solid plastic frame. Its design is straightforward and functional at best, but not luxurious. To maximize its portability, the earcups fold flat and inward. Bluetooth and in-ear controls, likewise support wireless freedom, and the E55BT amps it up with MultiConnect functionality for a seamless transition between playlists.

The JBL E55Bt boasts a battery life that can last up to 20 hours on a single charge and also comes with a 3.5mm aux wire on the off chance it doesn’t prove to be enough. At $150, this is a solid bet for those with tight pockets. Walmart just has it better priced at just $90.

