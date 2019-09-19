Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet (NV752) upright vacuum should provide you with enough features to combat these hairy situations. To make things even better, it bears Amazon’s $80 discount that makes it available for $320 instead of $400. Shark Ninja stands alongside brands like Bissell and Dyson in engineering highly capable vacuums that make for clean and breathable spaces. The market sure is bustling with limitless options but if you’re a pet owner, you might as well consider getting one that would help you manage all that shedding before it gets out of hand. Theshould provide you with enough features to combat these hairy situations. To make things even better, it bears Amazon’s $80 discount that makes it available for $320 instead of $400.

The great thing about Shark’s “Powered Lift-Away” feature is that you get the functionality of two vacuums for the price of one. Moreover, its powerful suction is matched with an electric brush roll which makes it a solid option for picking up pet hair, while also guaranteeing performance across low to high pile carpets, and hard-surface floors. You’ll also be equipped with more than a few attachments along with specialized pet tools to maximize its applicability on multiple surfaces as well.

Fingertip controls are strategically placed on the handle so you can effortlessly switch through any of its three modes for an all-around clean. On full upright position, you’ll be able to utilize the dynamic swivel steering that enables you to easily maneuver around furniture or any other obstacle that stands in your way. The Shark NV752 is also able to transform itself into a slick stick vacuum for those times when you need to extend your reach as those ceiling fans and top shelves could get dusty, too. It may not truly make for a handheld vac, but you’ll pretty much get the same results on above-floor mode. Plus, with LED lights on both the handle and nozzle to enhance visibility, no corner will be left unscathed as the dark will no longer save any stubborn dirt from being sucked away.

This Shark Rotator vacuum is also armed with lifetime HEPA filters and an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology to prevent dust and allergens as little as 0.3 microns from being expelled back into the air as you vacuum. As for its 3.3-quart bin, your exposure to all that dust can be avoided as it empties from the bottom while you’ll be able to access it from the top to remove caught-up debris.

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet (NV752) upright vacuum is not cordless but its 30-foot cord should give you enough coverage for a continuous efficient clean. Whether or not you're a pet owner, homeowners will appreciate its sheer versatility. Get nothing short of a very competent vacuum for $80 less than usual with Amazon's 20% price cut.

