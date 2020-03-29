PSA: You can still sign up for a free Disney+ subscription

Desperately looking for something new and exciting to keep the kids entertained? You’ve come to the right place: You can currently sign up for a week’s free access to Disney+. There’s no commitment, either: Cancel by the end of the seventh day and you won’t have to hand over a single dime.

It’s not just the kids who will love Disney+. The streaming service is home to every episode of The Simpsons aired to date, listed alongside almost all of the movies in Walt’s collection, including Avatar, Big Hero 6, Frozen and Frozen 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, The Lion King, and Toy Story.

Chances are you’ve heard about Disney+ for a totally different reason. You know what we’re talking about: The Mandalorian, the hit Star Wars-themed show starring Baby Yoda. Well, fantastic news: A second season is in the works as well as at least two more exclusive live-action Star Wars shows.

Still not sold? The Disney+ Bundle could be a better fit. This sees both ESPN+ and Hulu added to the membership for the reduced price $13 per month, up from the $7 per month it costs to subscribe to Disney+. That’s a whopping $5 per month less than it would cost to subscribe to the trio one by one.

Here’s the breakdown:

Service Price Disney+ $7 per month ESPN+ $5 per month Hulu $6 per month

So, surely enough, there’s something for everyone: Disney+ is bound to keep the kids entertained for hours on end; ESPN+ is there for tuning into the latest sporting events in real-time (or rewatching previous matches while seasons are suspended); Hulu will keep you up on must-see network shows.

Signed up? Now all that’s left to do is start working through the myriad of content available. Not sure where to begin? We’ve rounded up all the best shows on Disney+ and the best movies on Disney+. Still on the fence? Take a look at our Disney+ review. It should have the answers to all your questions.

Again, remember to cancel before the renewal date if you don’t want to pay a penny.

