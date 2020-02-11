These SimpliSafe and Ring security systems are on sale ahead of Presidents Day

With the constant threat of violence and crime in the community, it’s only sensible to equip our homes with a security system. It can help deter the bad guys and provide the protection and monitoring needed should a breach in security occur. Old-school setups require professional installation and costly monthly service fees, but the industry’s landscape has now been transformed. Modern innovations have granted us access to a wide range of do-it-yourself solutions, making it easier to add extra protection to our homes.

Whether you’re concerned about thieves stealing parcels in your doorstep or worried about the possibility of intruders breaking in while you’re away, home security systems are the way to go. If you’ve finally decided to get one, we suggest you stick to SimpliSafe and Ring – some of the best brands on the market. As early President’s Day deals, Amazon is offering various packages on sale for as much as $174 off. Read on and find out which package suits your needs and budget best.

SimpliSafe, The Knox – $275 ($185 off)

SimpliSafe is a beautifully crafted home security platform, and its Knox bundle is no exception. This specific package comes with 13 monitoring tools perfect for large homes with four or more bedrooms. The security guard of the bunch is the base station which features a built-in cellular connection and a 95-decibel siren. It can even send alarms to the monitoring center when it detects a break-in. And with a backup battery, protection remains uninterrupted for a full 24 hours in case of power outage.

There’s also the easy-to-use wireless keypad with backlit keys that can be installed anywhere, six entry sensors designed for protecting your doors and windows, and two motion sensors that can detect movements (perfect guard against intruders). Completing the package is a loud siren that can be triggered to set off an alarm in case of security breach, a smoke detector that can quickly sense smoke before a full-blown fire breaks out, and a key fob that can be used as a remote method of arming and disarming your system.

All SimpliSafe home security systems are easily controllable via the companion SimpliSafe app. You can opt to beef this system up with a 24/7 professional monitoring service amounting to $15 per month with no contracts needed. You can bring home the Knox or 13-piece kit for only $275 on Amazon.

SimpliSafe, The Haven – $275 ($45 off)

If you want your home security system to cover more than just the bad guys, the Haven bundle might just be what you need. This package has the sensors and detectors necessary to help prevent expensive home insurance claims brought on by water and fire damage.

A base station, a wireless keypad, four entry sensors, two motion sensors, a key fob, a smoke detector, and a siren are all included in this bundle. What makes it different from the Knox, however, is the inclusion of a panic button, a freeze sensor, and a water sensor. With the panic button, you can take instant action against burglary and other emergency situations. The freeze and water sensors, on the other hand, are put near the thermostat and your water heater to detect a drop in temperature as well as potential leaks and flooding.

The Haven 14-piece kit is currently up for grabs on Amazon at a sale price of $275. Similar to the Knox, it can also be paired with a 24/7 professional monitoring service at $15 per month.

Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit – $229 ($100 off)

A less expensive option is available in the form of this Ring Alarm 14-piece kit. With 14 devices in total, this package makes a great monitoring solution for your entire home. This bundle features three main components: A base station which keeps the whole alarm system online and connected to your mobile devices, two keypads which can arm and disarm your system from inside your home, and a range extender which spreads the signal to all alarm components.

This Ring Alarm set also has sensors and detectors. You can spread out the eight contact sensors to identify and alert you when your doors or windows open, and make use of the two motion detectors to get notifications when activities are detected. Add-on detectors and sensors can be purchased separately if you wish to expand security coverage. You’ll also be able to integrate it with Ring alarms for smoke, water, and carbon monoxide. Each Ring device can be managed and controlled using the companion Ring app or through an Alexa-enabled device.

Just like SimpliSafe, this Ring Alarm package can be upscaled with a 24/7 monitoring service with cellular backup and 60 days of unlimited video recording. Service fee is $10 per month after a 30-day trial.

Take advantage of Amazon’s offer and bring home this Ring Alarm 14-piece security system for only $229 – that’s a cool savings of $100. The 5-piece and 8-piece kits are also discounted if you’re looking for a smaller-scale system. You’ll also be getting a base station, a keypad, and a range extender, but with lesser motion detectors and contact sensors. Sale prices are $139 and $169, respectively.

