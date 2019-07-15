Share

Are you planning to add extra protection to your home but not interested in hard-wired system installation? Now’s your chance to score a discounted do-it-yourself smart security kit. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 10-Piece Wireless Security System for only $385 instead of $550. Package includes a base station, a keypad, four entry sensors, a motion sensor, a panic button, a security camera, and a video doorbell.

This all-in-one security system offers the best combination of style and performance. With high-quality sensors and excellent monitoring solutions, it hits all the right marks in comprehensive 24/7 home protection. It also works with Amazon Alexa which allows for convenient hands-free operation.

BUY NOW

The SimpliSafe base station flaunts a modern design that blends in beautifully with any home setup. It’s armed with a built-in cellular and Wi-Fi connection, a high-quality speaker, and a 95-decibel siren. In the case of power shortage, there is a backup battery to provide continuous protection for a full 24 hours.

A large wall-mountable keypad accompanies the base station and is used for system on/off and configuration. The “away” and “home” buttons make arming and disarming easy, as well as activating the base station alarm and keypad notifications. No plug is required, allowing it to be installed virtually anywhere.

There are five sensors included in this bundle: A motion sensor that’s specifically designed to detect intruders and four entry sensors to protect your doors and windows. There’s also a panic button that will instantly trigger the alarm and will cause the base station to send signals to the monitoring center. False alarms can be disabled through a safeword.

With the SimpliCam HD camera, you can see what happens in your home anytime, anywhere. SimpliSafe offers both a mobile app and a web app with settings for home monitoring activation, camera monitoring, and account management. For upgraded features, you have to subscribe to the company’s home monitoring service that costs $15 a month.

The SimpliSafe 10-Piece Wireless Security System offers a hassle-free way to keep tabs on what’s happening in your home. We even gave it an 8-out-of-10 rating when we reviewed it last year, noting that’s it’s a fantastic pick for DIY home security. Normally $550, Amazon’s Prime Day deal slashes its price down to $385. Order yours today.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.