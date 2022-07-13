There may be no better time than right now to buy a new centerpiece for your home theater, as Prime Day TV deals have been as good as we were hoping. At the top of the list is this Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV, a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. It’s also one of the best Prime Day deals available, as the regularly-priced $2,500 TV is just $1,400 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $1,100, and this is a Prime Day Lightning Deal. It’s only available until midnight tonight, or until it’s 100% claimed, and at the time of this writing it’s already at 18%, so click over to Amazon now to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony OLED TV

There are a lot of options out there when it comes to choosing from the best TVs available, and different technologies can be a lot to sort through. This Sony Bravia 65-inch smart TV is an OLED TV, which is able to produce a picture of much higher quality than more traditional LED TV screens. With Sony’s XR OLED contrast, you can feel the beauty of whatever content you may be watching with pure blacks and lifelike brightness. This makes it a great home theater centerpiece for movie lovers, gamers, and anyone looking to get lost in their content.

This is also a smart TV, which gives you almost instant access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes across your favorite streaming services. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube, among many others. You could also pair the Sony Bravia 65-inch smart TV with any number of the best streaming devices, including the Apple TV, which we think is the best streamer you can buy right now. All of your favorite content will come to life in beautiful 4K resolution with the Sony A80J 65-inch 4K smart TV, whether it’s movies, sports, news, or video games.

In fact, this is a perfect TV for Playstation 5 users, as it has features exclusive to Sony’s popular gaming platform, including 4K/120fps playback and input lag as low as 8.5 milliseconds. Movie lovers will also love gathering around the 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV, as its Bravia Core feature will bring the cinematic experience right into your living room. It’s the perfect TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more, and if you’re looking to break it in with the family, the best movies on Disney+ will do the job as well. This can all be accomplished easily with the TV’s Alexa integration, taking little more than a voice command to track down all of your favorite content.

