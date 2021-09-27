  1. Deals
Best Buy slashes prices on Sony headphones today

By

Sony is one of the largest and most trusted names in electronics, and today Best Buy is offering huge discounts on two different sets of Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones. If you’re looking to eliminate the noise of the outside world as well as the hassle of a cable, one of Sony’s over-the-ear options, the WH-CH710N headphones, are on sale today. If an in-ear solution is more what you’re after, the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones are also part of Best Buy’s sale today. Both sets of headphones offer an exciting listening experience, and neither is likely to last long at prices as low as these.

Sony WH-CH710N — $98, was $180

Sony WH-CH710N on sale at Best Buy

Declared a tremendous value here at Digital Trends, the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones present even more value at this current markdown. Offering a range of wireless and noise-canceling functions that include hands-free calling, Ambient Sound mode to let in important sounds from the world, and hands-free interactivity using your smartphone’s voice assistant, the Sony WH-CH710N headphones are perfect for the couch, the desk, or the morning bus ride. They are available at Best Buy in black and gray, and won’t last very long with an amazing savings of $82.

Sony WF-1000XM3 — $168, was $200

Sony WF-1000XM3 on sale at Best Buy

Whether your backdrop is your home, your school or your office, or even any of the stops in between, we think the Sony WF-1000XM3 in-ear wireless headphones are some of the best you’ll find. They offer exceptional sound quality, noise-cancelling technology, and an advanced wireless connection with faster synchronization, perfect for watching sports, movies, and TV shows. When they aren’t in use, a magnetic charging case houses the Sony WF-1000XM3, keeping them charged up and ready for when you want to turn your music on again. The Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones are available in black and silver, and are being offered with a savings of $32 with this fantastic Best Buy deal.

