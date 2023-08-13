Now’s a great time to buy an extra PlayStation 5 controller

PlayStation 5 owners who still only have one controller in their arsenal may want to finally purchase another one because the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller is currently on sale from Best Buy. From its original price of $70, it’s down to just $50 for $20 in savings. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so if you’ve been waiting for a chance to get the controller for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller

While our roundup of the best PS5 games is mostly made up of story-driven adventures and first-person shooters where you’re either going solo or playing with your friends online, there are also several titles that you can maximize with a second player on your couch. Examples of the best multiplayer games on the PS5 with couch co-op or versus modes include It Takes Two, Overcooked, Street Fighter 6, and Mortal Kombat 11 — all of which are good enough reasons to buy an extra Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. If you only play games by yourself, you’re still going to want a second controller because there may be times when your controller’s charge suddenly runs our when you’re in the middle of a boss fight.

Sony already launched the DualSense Edge controller, which offers excellent customization options, but the DualSense remains the best option for most gamers with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The controller also comes with a built-in microphone and a headset jack for communicating with your teammates, and an integrated speaker that blasts sound effects while you play.

Everyone who owns the PlayStation 5 should have a second controller, so if you haven’t purchased one yet, now’s a great time to do so because Best Buy is selling the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller at $20 off. Instead of $70, you’ll only have to pay $50 for the controller, but that’s only if you’re able to complete the transaction before the deal expires. We’re not sure when that will happen, so you’re going to want to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Editors' Recommendations