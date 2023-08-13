 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Now’s a great time to buy an extra PlayStation 5 controller

Aaron Mamiit
By
Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.
Digital Trends

PlayStation 5 owners who still only have one controller in their arsenal may want to finally purchase another one because the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller is currently on sale from Best Buy. From its original price of $70, it’s down to just $50 for $20 in savings. We’re not sure how long this offer will last though, so if you’ve been waiting for a chance to get the controller for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller

While our roundup of the best PS5 games is mostly made up of story-driven adventures and first-person shooters where you’re either going solo or playing with your friends online, there are also several titles that you can maximize with a second player on your couch. Examples of the best multiplayer games on the PS5 with couch co-op or versus modes include It Takes Two, Overcooked, Street Fighter 6, and Mortal Kombat 11 — all of which are good enough reasons to buy an extra Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. If you only play games by yourself, you’re still going to want a second controller because there may be times when your controller’s charge suddenly runs our when you’re in the middle of a boss fight.

Sony already launched the DualSense Edge controller, which offers excellent customization options, but the DualSense remains the best option for most gamers with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The controller also comes with a built-in microphone and a headset jack for communicating with your teammates, and an integrated speaker that blasts sound effects while you play.

Related

Everyone who owns the PlayStation 5 should have a second controller, so if you haven’t purchased one yet, now’s a great time to do so because Best Buy is selling the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller at $20 off. Instead of $70, you’ll only have to pay $50 for the controller, but that’s only if you’re able to complete the transaction before the deal expires. We’re not sure when that will happen, so you’re going to want to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer's offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn't wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it's highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) -- $240, was $300

Between Xbox Series X and S deals, gamers will be fine going for the cheaper Microsoft Xbox Series S if they prefer digital downloads for their games instead of physical copies. You'll enjoy lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second, with the option to use the console as a streaming device for content on all the popular services like Netflix and Disney+. With the Xbox Series S, you'll be able to play the best Xbox Series X games as well as titles from the previous Xbox generations due to its backwards compatibility feature, so you'll never run out of games to play on the console.

Read more
Best PlayStation deals for December 2022
PS5 and DualSense art.

The PlayStation 5 has taken the spotlight from the PlayStation 4, but the previous-generation console won't be going away any time soon. While some gamers have already upgraded to the PlayStation 5, there are still those who are sticking with the PlayStation 4, and some who are just starting their experience with the console. It will be easier to find gaming deals for PlayStation 4 games, including exclusives like The Last of Us Part II and Final Fantasy VII Remake, and its accessories, such as DualShock 4 controllers and gaming headsets. The PlayStation 4 has a massive library of games, so if you're thinking about playing as many of them as possible, you should invest in the console to make sure that you're well-equipped to last a few years.

While there remains a lot of interest in the previous-generation console, the PlayStation 5 continues to blow away expectations with its innovative DualSense controller, lightning-fast loading speeds, and amazing next-generation games. However, most of the PlayStation deals from retailers will focus on the PlayStation 4, as well as its games and accessories, as the supply for the PlayStation 5 remains erratic.

Read more
Now’s the perfect time to stock up on PS5 controllers
playstation 5 controller ps5

The PlayStation 5's DualSense is one of my favorite video game controllers of all time. That's thanks to its unique touches like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which genuinely change the way I experience games. There's a downside to all those bells and whistles though: It's wildly expensive. If a stick begins to drift or you simply want a second one for multiplayer games, be prepared to spend $70 -- or more, if you want it in a different color.

If you've found yourself pining over a new DualSense, today's the day to strike. Best Buy is currently running one of the best deals on PS5 controllers since the console launched, with all versions of the gamepad down to $50.

Read more