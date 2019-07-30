Share

If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, chances are you played Metal Gear Solid, Tekken 3, and Final Fantasy VII. These are some of the games that helped define the PlayStation 1 era. Now, these nostalgic titles can be enjoyed with the Sony PlayStation Classic. You can get this collectible mini-console from Best Buy and Target for only $20 today.

Save $40 when you buy the Sony PlayStation Classic on Target’s online store. That is a massive price cut from its usual $60. Hurry and place your order now.

With the release of PlayStation Classic, you and your friends can now play more of the games you loved growing up. This mini-console is Sony’s reply to Nintendo’s retro-style plug-and-play gaming systems. It has 20 pre-loaded games, including the memorable titles mentioned above.

The adorably compact PlayStation Classic is a miniature of the original 1994 version. Its top is designed the same, except the disc drive does not open and some of the buttons have different functions. The faux memory card slots are also included to make it look authentic.

With the PlayStation Classic mini-console comes two original controllers, although we wished that they were DualShock controllers to allow a better experience for some of the included games. You also get an HDMI cable in the package but not an AC adaptor to power the system. You can use a standard phone charger or an adaptor that supports 5V, 1.0 Type-A USB.

When we reviewed the PlayStation Classic back in December 2018, we doubted if it was worth its retail price at that time. Some of the reasons we gave it two stars include the lack of analog sticks in the original controllers and how poorly the games hold up when scaled up to 720p. But now that it is on sale, you can get yourself a nice collectible that can bring you down memory lane from time to time.

The Sony PlayStation is a quirky addition to your gaming console collection. Order yours now from Target or Best Buy at a highly discounted price of $20. We do not know how long this sweet deal will last, so hurry and buy it now.

