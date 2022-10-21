 Skip to main content
This sweet PS Plus deal will get you a year’s subscription for $45

Albert Bassili
By
A 1-year PS Plus membership card.

If you own a PS3, PS4, or PS5, then you likely have a PlayStation Plus membership, which was recently relaunched into three different tiers. If you aren’t familiar with it, here’s everything you need to know about the new PS Plus, but if you’re already in the know, then we’re happy to report that there are a few great PS Plus deals on the PS Plus Essential plan at CDkeys, such as this 12-month subscription that’s discounted down to $45, rather than the usual $60 price.

Why you should buy PS Plus 12-month subscription

While you don’t get some of the features or games in the higher tiers, the Essential tier of PS Plus still has some nice perks, including free monthly PS4 and PS5 games, PlayStation Store discounts, and access to online multiplayer. PS5 owners get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection of free games, which includes hits like God of War, Uncharted 4, and Bloodborne. You also get 100GB of cloud storage for your game saves, which gives you some continuity between consoles if you’re playing at a friend’s place or on a different console, and you even have the option of Share Play to share your screen with another person so you can both play in multiplayer as if you both own the game.

Besides that, PS Plus Essential also comes with a rotation of monthly games you can download and keep forever as long as you have a PS Plus membership. For October, you get Hot Wheels Unleashed for the PS4 and PS5, and Injustice 2 and Superhot for PS4. Injustice 2 is especially great, being one of the best fighting games, and coupled with the other free games that come with a PS Plus subscription, it means you can save your money for other Playstation deals.

While the PS Plus Essential tier doesn’t have the huge library of games as the higher tiers, it’s still a good deal, especially given that you can grab a year membership from CDkeys for just $45. And while you’re at it, it might be worth checking out more gaming deals.

