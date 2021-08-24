Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are $100 off right now

If you frequently find yourself on long plane rides or enjoy working in public outdoor spaces, a great pair of over-ear wireless headphones are a fine investment. But how do you find the perfect pair among all the headphone deals out there? For most people, the ideal pair would have noise cancellation, a long battery life, fantastic audio quality, and comfort for extended periods. One of the best Sony headphone deals – the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones – ticks all of those boxes and is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get it for just $250, a huge $100 off the original price of $350. You can find out more about it below.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are the predecessor to the beloved Sony WH-1000XM4, which we called “perfect” in our review. While the WH-1000XM3 might not be the latest and greatest, it’s still packed with features and strengths that match right up with the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. When you put them on, the first thing you’ll immediately notice is the lush, comfortable fit around your ears – no matter what shape your head or ears are. The slim profile, light body, and cushy, padded headband make it a delightful pair to wear for extended periods of time. The battery life is also incredible: the 1000XM3 can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, and it has quick-charge capability using USB-C.

In our WH-1000XM3 review, we called it “the best choice for just about everybody.” One of the reasons why is its top-tier audio quality and performance. There’s prominent bass, detailed treble, a clear midrange, and an overall rich sound profile that will satisfy most listeners, even the most discerning ones. There’s also an EQ available via Sony’s app so you can customize the audio to your liking. And it has some of the best noise-canceling you can buy, thanks to Sony’s QN1 processor. It cancels out most environmental noise, from the loud traffic sounds to general clatter in the background, and it can intelligently match the noise-canceling level to the air pressure. This ensures maximum comfort during flights.

No matter what kind of listener you are, these are a fantastic pair of headphones. You can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 on Best Buy right now for just $250, which is a big $100 drop from the original price of $350. If you’re interested in this deal, you might want to jump on Best Buy right now and check it out because we’re not sure when this sale ends.

More Sony headphone deals

Aside from the WH-1000XM3, Sony produces plenty of other headphones at varying price points and feature sets. If you’re interested in checking out some discounts for other Sony headphones, we’ve put together a compilation of some of our favorite deals below.

