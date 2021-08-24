  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are $100 off right now

By
Sony WH 1000XM3 in Field

If you frequently find yourself on long plane rides or enjoy working in public outdoor spaces, a great pair of over-ear wireless headphones are a fine investment. But how do you find the perfect pair among all the headphone deals out there? For most people, the ideal pair would have noise cancellation, a long battery life, fantastic audio quality, and comfort for extended periods. One of the best Sony headphone deals – the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones – ticks all of those boxes and is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get it for just $250, a huge $100 off the original price of $350. You can find out more about it below.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are the predecessor to the beloved Sony WH-1000XM4, which we called “perfect” in our review. While the WH-1000XM3 might not be the latest and greatest, it’s still packed with features and strengths that match right up with the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. When you put them on, the first thing you’ll immediately notice is the lush, comfortable fit around your ears – no matter what shape your head or ears are. The slim profile, light body, and cushy, padded headband make it a delightful pair to wear for extended periods of time. The battery life is also incredible: the 1000XM3 can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, and it has quick-charge capability using USB-C.

In our WH-1000XM3 review, we called it “the best choice for just about everybody.” One of the reasons why is its top-tier audio quality and performance. There’s prominent bass, detailed treble, a clear midrange, and an overall rich sound profile that will satisfy most listeners, even the most discerning ones. There’s also an EQ available via Sony’s app so you can customize the audio to your liking. And it has some of the best noise-canceling you can buy, thanks to Sony’s QN1 processor. It cancels out most environmental noise, from the loud traffic sounds to general clatter in the background, and it can intelligently match the noise-canceling level to the air pressure. This ensures maximum comfort during flights.

No matter what kind of listener you are, these are a fantastic pair of headphones. You can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 on Best Buy right now for just $250, which is a big $100 drop from the original price of $350. If you’re interested in this deal, you might want to jump on Best Buy right now and check it out because we’re not sure when this sale ends.

More Sony headphone deals

Aside from the WH-1000XM3, Sony produces plenty of other headphones at varying price points and feature sets. If you’re interested in checking out some discounts for other Sony headphones, we’ve put together a compilation of some of our favorite deals below.

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

$148 $248
Easily switch from music to phone calls with these wireless Sony headphones, which have a built-in mic. The touch sensor also makes it easier to play, pause, and answer calls on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WIXB400/B Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $48
Comfortable and convenient, these wireless Sony earbuds have Extra Bass for low-end you can feel, plus 15 hours of all-day battery life so you won't need to stop to recharge.
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones (Renewed)

$228 $350
A crazy price on what we consider to be the best overall wireless headphones, with great sound, comfort, noise cancellation, and tons of extra features. Perfect for work, travel, or just zoning out.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WHCH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones

$98 $200
With the Sony WHCH710N, you can mute the outside world while you rock out to your favorite tunes. This pair has sensors that can detect the environment you're in and can last for up to 35 hours.
Buy at Amazon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$348 $400
Don't wait... now is your last chance to get the awesome Sony WH-1000XM3 at a steep discount while stores get rid of their remaining inventory to make room for the newer WH-1000XM4.
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

$226 $350
These immensely popular headphones are one generation old, but they still have all the features you need like exceptional sound quality, a built-in microphone, and killer noise cancelling.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 off today

The Dell Vostro 5510 laptop, with a colorful image on its screen.

Splitgate: The best plays we’ve seen in the hit shooter

Shooting a portal in Splitgate.

The best hard drive enclosures

Don’t buy Skyrim for a 5th time. Mod the copy you already own

Thomas the tank engine in Skyrim

Best cheap projector deals for August 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for August 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Best cheap Bose headphone deals for August 2021

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II

Best cheap Powerbeats Pro deals for August 2021

samsung galaxy buds jabra elite 65t powerbeats pro true wireless earbuds amazon deals feat 768x479 c

Best cheap LG TV deals for August 2021

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Save $120 on the perfect Chromebook for students

An HP Chromebook with a 14-inch touchscreen, showing various apps on the display.

Best cheap Sony TV deals for August 2021

Sony Z8H TV

Best cheap Roku deals for August 2021

Roku Ultra 2019 remote.

Amazon is practically handing out the iPad Mini today

iPad Mini Apple Pencil