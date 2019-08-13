Deals

Sony's best noise-canceling headphones get a cool price cut on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Drowning out the sound of the outside world isn’t as difficult when you have quality noise-canceling headphones. One of of the best pairs out there, the Sony WH-1000XM3, is discounted on Amazon right now, making it available for $298 instead of the usual $350. The retail giant also adds an instant $50 off upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, which further drops the price to $248.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 isn’t just one of the best headphones. We named it as the best wireless and noise-canceling headphones for 2019, after receiving an impressive 9-out-of-10 score in our review. From design and comfort to features and performance, there’s so much to love with this pair.

What makes these headphones the best? For starters, it comes with an incredible noise-canceling function that effectively blocks out sound emitted by appliances, humans, and vehicles. It’s all thanks to Sony’s industry-leading noise cancelation technology, which means you’ll hear every word, note, detail, and tune with superb clarity no matter how loud the environment. Combine this with a powerful audio processor, and the result is immersive sound for movies, music, and live recordings. Additional microphones also help in isolating the sound while you talk on the phone, ensuring improved phone call quality.

Battery life is also one of its strong suits, which Sony claims can run up to 30 hours before needing a recharge. It has a quick-charging feature that gives five hours of playback with active noise cancelation after just 10 minutes of charging. This is a plus point for frequent travelers as it provides enough power for long-haul flights.

With a slim and lightweight profile, deep earcup interiors, and a padded headband, the WH-1000XM3 promises a secure fit that’s comfortable even during long listening sessions. Sony also incorporated a swivel and folding feature to the earcups which allows for convenient storage and tossed in a hard-shell carry case for easy packing when traveling.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 truly is an impeccable product worth gushing over. So if you’re looking for a pair of wireless headphones with premium noise cancelation and amazing sound quality, you better hurry and take advantage of Amazon’s 15% discount. You can order the black or silver version at a discounted price of $298.

Looking for more savings? Check out our curated deals page for amazing discounts on earbuds, wireless headphones, and other tech stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

