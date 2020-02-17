4K TVs are a sure-fire way to bring cinematic visuals to your home, but they don’t always come with matching cinematic audio. If you’re tired of listening to your TV’s tinny, lackluster built-in speakers but don’t want to shell out big bucks for a home theater system, soundbars are the way to go. Along with being slim and unobtrusive, they are also very easy to set up. Some models can even mimic a full-featured surround sound system, providing a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Presidents Day is here, and with it come tons of great discounts on electronics – home entertainment products included. We’ve compiled here some of the best soundbar deals you can score on Amazon right now, letting you in on up $102 in savings. All models listed below are highly rated and recommended by Amazon customers for their sound quality and value for money.

Samsung 2.1 Soundbar (HW-R550) with Wireless Subwoofer – $178 ($102 off)

This sound system blends the power of the soundbar’s loud, rich audio and the subwoofer’s deep bass to bring your listening experience to new heights. The sound profile is excellent with clear voices and crisp details, while the bass thunders enough to pound the air around you. From a subtle rumble of a storm to an earth-shattering car chase, you’ll feel every scene as if you are part of the action.

Outfitted with the smart sound technology, this Samsung soundbar is ideal for a variety of entertainment. This technology automatically analyzes content and adjusts settings to deliver the optimal sound performance. A specialized game mode is also tossed in, which provides an additional boost to in-game sound effects so you can fully immerse yourself in whatever it is you’re playing.

The Samsung HW-R550 is honed to work seamlessly with Samsung TVs. It supports both wired and wireless connectivity and can be controlled using the Samsung OneRemote so you can easily fine-tune the sound to your liking. It can also serve as a standalone music player by pairing it with mobile devices through Bluetooth.

Amp up the audio coming from your TV by getting your hands on the Samsung HW-R550 soundbar. You can get this model bundled with a wireless subwoofer at a bundled sale price of $178. On top of this $102 discount, you can even slash another $50 off when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Sony 2.1 Soundbar (HT-S350) with Wireless Subwoofer – $198 ($82 off)

This Sony soundbar is equipped with a 320W total power output which takes every song, show, or movie to life at the volume and clarity it deserves. It’s equipped with a 2.1-channel front surround sound that puts you right at the heart of whatever it is you are watching or listening to. This technology efficiently imitates the wide sound stage of cinema-style surround sound without the need for extra rear speakers.

With a voice enhancement mode in place, the Sony HT-S350 promises greater audio clarity. This technology beefs up audio frequencies to amplify background noises and to make voices clearer and more distinguishable from other sounds. Seven sound modes are also available to let you tailor the sound profile according to your entertainment: Auto, Cinema, Game, Sports, Music, News, and Standard. The included wireless subwoofer just makes the experience better. Its rich and deep bass allows every scene or tune to burst to life around you.

Connecting this Sony soundbar to your TV is done through the optical input or the HDMI ARC. It can also stream your music directly from your phone with no strings attached via Bluetooth. Slim and compact in build, it can be put in front of the TV without blocking the screen or can be mounted to the wall to save space.

Experience beefier TV audio with the Sony HT-S350. This soundbar and subwoofer bundle is currently up for grabs at a discounted price of $198 on Amazon. An extra $50 can also be cut off the sale price instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa application.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $165 ($64 off)

American brand Polk Audio has long been associated with superb value when it comes to home audio products. Its Signa Series soundbars, specifically, are incredibly popular because they sound great, are affordable, are easy to use, and are flexible. The latest in the line is the Signa S2 model, which bears an Amazon’s Choice seal along with an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars in its reviews.

Boasting universal compatibility, this Polk Audio soundbar works seamlessly with 4K and HD TVs. It comes with HDMI and optical cables which allow for easy setup and installation, complete with Bluetooth technology for wireless streaming from your smartphone, tablet, or other compatible device. Low and slim, this soundbar won’t block your TV and can even be wall-mounted to save space.

The Signa S2’s sound performance is impressive. Its Dolby Digital decoding creates incredible room-filling, performance-tuned surround sound that easily knocks down anything you hear from your TV’s small speaker. There’s also the Polk Adjust technology which makes it possible for you to customize the voice levels for crystal-clear dialogue. This way, you’ll never miss a single word of your favorite TV show, movie, or sporting event. Your listening experience is further upscaled with the wireless subwoofer which delivers deep, pounding bass in every scene.

Hitting all the right boxes in terms of looks, sound performance, and functionality, this Polk Audio Signa S2 soundbar and subwoofer package makes a great addition to your entertainment setup. You can grab it on Amazon now for only $165, or $64 below the usual price tag. The deal is further sweetened with the chance to avail of an extra $50 off when approved from an Amazon Rewards Visa.

