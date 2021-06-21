  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Staples Prime Day Sale 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

By

With Prime Day here, it’s easy to think that the only sales are the Amazon Prime Day deals. In fact, other retailers including Staples, have their own sales going on to ensure that customers get the best deals wherever they look. If you’re wondering what the Staples Prime Day sale has to offer, keep on reading while we narrow down the best tech deals as part of the Staples Prime Day deals and take a look at whether Staples is the right retailer for you.

Best Staples Prime Day deals 2021

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
Apple AirPods Pro are great wireless Bluetooth headphones for taking calls. These noise-canceling headphones let you block noise, and their flexible in-ear design makes them comfortable to wear.
Buy at Staples

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

$100 $150
The Galaxy Buds+ offer almost a full days' worth of battery life (with the included charging case) and sound better than the AirPods. This deal lets you grab them for cheaper than the AirPods, too.
Buy at Staples
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad 8th Gen (10.2-Inch, 32GB)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Staples

Staples Marrett Mesh and Fabric Task Chair

$150 $170
This task chair features a mesh backrest and a padded seat for maximum comfort and breathability. The height and arms can be adjusted to your preference.
Buy at Staples

Staples Hyken Mesh Task Chair

$155 $230
For the professional who wants to maximize their comfort while working, the Staples Hyken mesh office chair is a well-built office chair, complete with breathable mesh and its own head rest.
Buy at Staples
with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) and 3 months of Amazon Kids+ (auto-renewal)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

$31 $60
The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most basic bit of kit in Amazon’s cord-cutting arsenal, offer one-click access to a slew of leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
Buy at Amazon

HP 24-inch All-in-One Desktop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$530 $660
Can't be bothered to build a desktop? This HP all-in-one desktop has everything you could ever need in one sleek package without any of the bulk, making it a great space saver for any workspace.
Buy at Staples

HP V27i 27-Inch 1080p Monitor

$160 $210
HP's 27" nearly borderless monitor features in-plane switching and Low Blue Light technologies for a smooth, color-accurate picture and to minimize the harmful impacts of blue light on your vision.
Buy at Staples

Tempur-Pedic TP9000 Mesh Task Chair

$220 $274
This ergonomic chair is built with a mesh backrest for optimal air flow along with a durable padded seat for maximum support and comfort. Armrests and wheels are also in place for added convenience.
Buy at Staples

HP Pavilion TP01-1016 Desktop Computer (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD)

$520 $600
Bundled with a mouse and keyboard, the HP Pavilion offers Bluetooth connectivity and a big hard drive for ample storage. It also has a polished silver finish to add color to your desk.
Buy at Staples

Staples Carder Mesh Back Fabric Computer and Desk Chair, Black

$125 $200
This is a comfy office chair - mesh back with lumbar support, a stable base, and a comfy price.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (Core i5, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $800
Aside from its powerful hardware, the IdeaPad Flex 5 also features a 14-inch fold-flat touchscreen for easy multitasking and immersive entertainment.
Buy at Staples

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) w/ Wireless Charging Case

$160 $200
AirPods are Apple's innovative Bluetooth earbuds. Sleek, comfortable, easy to carry around, and sound great. With a wireless charging case, you can listen all day without needing to stop and plug in.
Buy at Target

Asus Q406DA-BR5T6 14" Notebook (AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD)

$536 $700
This laptop features a precision-engineered dual-action mechanism tilts for a more ergonomic typing position and a powerful 8GB RAM for smooth gaming and photo or video editing experience.
Buy at Amazon

Staples Turcotte Luxura Faux Leather Computer and Desk Chair, Black

$120 $170
Need an executive chair without the executive budget? Treat yourself to smooth faux leather, lumbar support, and a comfy headrest.
Buy at Staples

Staples Lockland Bonded Leather Big & Tall Managers Chair

$200 $250
Luxury meets comfort in this Staples office chair. It features a padded leather seat and backrest plus multiple adjustment settings for your total comfort.
Buy at Staples

Staples Carder Mesh Fabric Desk Chair

$125 $230
Redefine comfort at your workspace with the Staples Carder office chair, designed for long hours of comfort with a breathable mesh back and fabric seat for maximum relief.
Buy at Staples

Xerox WorkCentre 3345 Wireless Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer

$400 $450
The Xerox WorkCentre 3345 printer is a simple yet fully reliable printer for all your workspace printing needs. It provides high-quality printing without a hitch, along with making scans and copies.
Buy at Staples
With code '61271'

Keurig K1500 Coffee Maker with Variety Pack of 192 K-Cup Pods

$180 $300
Keep your office stocked with coffee with this Keurig K1500 coffee maker bundle that includes a variety pack of 192 K-Cups.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 Desktop Computer (Intel i7, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$730 $830
Lenovo's IdeaCentre 5 will be your partner as it offers beefy hardware that'll let it handle any work that needs doing in an office setting.
Buy at Staples

Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Task Chair

$80 $130
This Union & Scale Essentials office chair is both comfortable and well-built, capable of giving any professional working long hours a well-deserved seat to settle into everyday.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $880
Whether you're a lightweight or heavy-duty user on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a well-rounded laptop that can do it all at an above-average quality, making it a great jack-of-all-trades.
Buy at Staples

Canon imageCLASS MF743Cdw Wireless Color Laser All-In-One Printer

$480 $530
Color laser printing? Check. USB and Wi-Fi compatible? Check. Two-sided duplex printing? Check! This one just about has it all.
Buy at Staples

La-Z-Boy Bradley Leather Executive Chair

$250 $300
An executive professional deserves executive comfort in the shape of an office chair, decked out in luxurious bonded leather for a bold yet comfortable seat to complete any workspace.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (Core i7, 12GB Memory, 512GB SSD)

$810 $900
Say goodbye to interrupted work or game time as the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 is packed with a reliable battery life of 10 hours for extended use. It also features a 14-inch fold-flat touchscreen.
Buy at Staples

Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Desk Chair

$120 $150
Sink into your work (and your seat) with the Staples Kelburne Luxura office chair, fully decked out in faux leather to give any working professional a comfortable seat to keep them relaxed for hours.
Buy at Staples

Seagate Expansion 2TB External Hard Drive

$58 $72
If your computer's a bit lacking in the storage department, the 2TB Seagate Expansion drive is the perfect solution, capable of adding a large amount of space for the heavy-duty user.
Buy at Staples

HP P24v G4 24-Inch 1080p Monitor

$135 $150
HP's 24" monitor offers TFT active matrix display technology to display more vivid images and a sleek design that complements your desk.
Buy at Staples

Verbatim PinStripe 32GB USB 3.0 Flash Drives, 5-Pack

$30 $51
Always running out of flash drives when you need one for moving some stuff around (or making USB boot disks) quickly? Grab this cheap 5-pack of USB drives, each boasting 32GB of storage. Not bad.
Buy at Staples

Dell E2220H 21.5" LED Monitor

$130 $160
Dell's 21.5" monitor displays crisp images and features a split-screen option if you want to multi-task.
Buy at Staples

Should you shop Staples Prime Day deals?

Simply put, there’s absolutely no harm in looking! If you find a great deal on a product, you should absolutely go for it. No one retailer during the Prime Day sales is going to be the best at everything. Instead, check out the Staples Prime Day sale for all manners of products before committing to where you buy.

Staples is generally pretty good at all things office related. That means there’s plenty of scope here for expanding your home office and improving it beyond what you already have. Staples Prime Day deals cater to a wide range of different areas including the best Prime Day printer deals for when you need to upgrade your printer, the best Prime Day monitor deals which will be a great bet if you’re looking to add a second screen to your setup, and even Prime Day office chair deals for a comfier seat while you work away.

Of course, if you’re looking for something a little bigger then Staples is worth checking out when it comes to Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day laptop deals too. This could be a great time to upgrade your computer for far less than if you waited for a non-sales event time to shop around. There are some great offers on big name brands, whether you’re looking for a budget laptop or computer, or you’re keen to splash out on something high-end.

It’s worth doing some price comparisons between other retailers to check out where the best value is since, ultimately, Prime Day sales are all about finding a great deal amongst the many different retailers out there.

If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, Staples is also pretty good at discounting office supplies, paper, and other accessories that are the bread and butter of your own home office. With generally more varied stock than the more consumer-focused Amazon, Staples Prime Day deals are worth looking through to find the right offer for you.

As always, spend a little time thinking about what you truly need before you hit the buy button. While delving through the Staples Prime Day sale, it’s easy to be tempted by a lot of different things, especially when so much is heavily discounted. Resist and budget accordingly. Don’t overspend for the sake of it although now could be a good time to stockpile office supplies so you can save more in bulk and not have to worry about running out of ink or paper any time soon.

Simply put, the best way to get the most out of all the Prime Day sales is to shop around. Don’t rely on one retailer to offer the best prices across the board. Do your research and check out what’s going on elsewhere before you do anything.

What other retailers are having Prime Day sales?

If you’ve had your fill of the Staples Prime Day deals, there are other retailers to consider, too.

These include, of course, the Amazon Prime Day deals. Amazon is keen to have a Prime Day sale of mostly everything. There are big discounts on everything from Apple AirPods to home security cameras, 4K TVs, Instant Pots, laptops, phones, and much more. Amazon is the all-rounder of the Prime Day sales which means it’s well worth checking out, especially if you’re looking to save big on anything with Alexa support as Amazon loves to entice new customers into the Alexa ecosystem.

The Best Buy Prime Day deals are also worth taking a look at. The retailer typically offers a little bit of everything with slightly more of a focus on home products than Amazon. The retailer has big discounts on TVs, along with tablets, kitchen gadgets, vacuum cleaners, and much more. It’s worth taking a look at.

Alternatively, there’s the Walmart Prime Day sale which is pretty similar to Best Buy but offers different discounts. The retailer has discounts on 4K TVs, Instant Pots, air fryers, tablets, smartphones, and all those things that we all can’t resist buying in a sale.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals for 2021

delonghi nespresso exert lattisimaone amazon deals lattissima one

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

This incredible Powerbeats Pro Prime Day deal could be a mistake

beats powerbeats pro colors 1

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Amazon is practically giving away the Fitbit Versa 3 for Prime Day

Fitbit Versa 3 workout view

Best Prime Day printer deals for 2021

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

We can’t believe how cheap this Instant Pot is at Walmart for Prime Day

Instant Pot Duo Nova

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at lowest-ever price for Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4