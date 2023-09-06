 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Want to play Starfield? This GameStop trade-in deal offers an excellent swap

Briley Kenney
By
Screenshot from Starfield, a Bethesda Studios game.
Bethesda / Bethesda

This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

Bethesda is known for its expansive open-world games with rich experiences, and it’s looking like Starfield — their next big adventure — will turn out precisely that way. Maybe it will even be the best yet as the culmination of every Bethesda game all wrapped into one. But since it’s a Microsoft exclusive, you will need either a current-gen Xbox – Xbox Series X or S – to play Starfield or a beefy PC. People are a little upset with the AMD and Starfield partnership, with some of our worst fears about the PC version rearing their heads. So, the definitive version and the best platform to play on may be the Xbox Series X. If you don’t already have an Xbox console in your home, you’ll need one if you want to play during Starfield‘s launch. Perk up because GameStop has something just for you. Right now, you’ll get an additional $50 of trade-in credit when you towards an Xbox Series X at GameStop stores — that offer will be available until September 16th. Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup and dive into Bethesda’s latest, and just as vast, space-exploration title. Seriously, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in this game.

Why you should take advantage of this GameStop trade-in offer to play Starfield

If you plan to play Starfield, you have two routes: play on PC or Xbox. We’ve already established that Xbox Series X seems to be the best avenue for playing, which can put a wrench in the gears if you don’t already own the console. But GameStop’s trade-in offer fixes all of that. You can get your hands on a shiny new Xbox Series X, get your copy of Starfield, and start playing, but you’ll also get a sweet deal out of the whole thing. You can use that $50 trade-in credit, plus the trade-in value, towards a new game, controller, or whatever else you need. Even better, you could use that credit to upgrade your copy of Starfield to one of the limited bundles, like the — a collector’s edition of the game — which includes extra in-game content, a steelbook case, a Chronomark Watch and case, and more.

Related

Starfield takes place in the year 2330, at a time when humanity has explored far beyond our local solar system. You begin as a space miner, joining Constellation, a group of space explorers. The rest is history, or rather, the rest is what you’ll experience when you dive in to play Starfield.

It’s definitely shaping up to be an expansive and wondrous spacefaring adventure, and given Bethesda’s track record with previous titles, this will be a game you don’t want to miss.

You don’t have to miss out either, even if you don’t have an Xbox Series X to play. Take advantage of GameStop’s current offer to get your hands on a new console, the best way to play Starfield, and an extra $50 trade-in credit for . That offer will be available in GameStop stores from September 3rd until September 16th.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Nintendo Switch is in stock at GameStop with Christmas delivery
How to Preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED.

The Nintendo Switch is the primary target for most shoppers who are looking at gaming deals, as the hybrid console is almost always out of stock among retailers. If you want to give the gaming device as a Christmas gift, either to a loved one or to yourself, you should always be checking Nintendo Switch deals for restocks. The good news is that it's currently available from GameStop for its retail price of $300, so if you want to get the Nintendo Switch before Christmas, you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

The Nintendo Switch can function as either a portable gaming system, with the controllers called Joy-Cons attached to either side of the 6.2-inch screen, or as a home gaming console, with the Joy-Cons detached and the device placed in its dock that's connected to your TV. When you place the console in its dock, you can seamlessly pick up from where you left off while playing in portable mode on your TV. The Joy-Cons can be used by a single player by holding one in each hand, or by two players with one Joy-Con each. Each Joy-Con comes with motion control capabilities through a built-in gyroscope and accelerometer, and they also have an HD Rumble feature that creates subtle vibrations during gameplay.

Read more
5 best GameStop Black Friday deals you can shop today
GameStop storefront from outside.

If you're looking for some of the best Black Friday deals, believe it or not, be sure to check out the latest GameStop Black Friday deals, as the retailer always has something special going on. Of course, right now is no exception, and if you're looking to upgrade your monitor, get a new phone, or even a new gaming chair, now's a perfect time! To make things a little easier we rounded up all of the best GameStop deals, which you'll find neatly listed below! Keep reading to see all of those, and more!
Today's best GameStop Black Friday deals

Logitech G432 Wired Universal Gaming Headset: $39, was $50 -- VIEW DEAL
MSI 27-inch Optix MAG275R2 FHD Gaming Monitor: $210, was $250 -- VIEW DEAL
Razer Iskur XL Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support: $500, was $600 -- VIEW DEAL
Unlocked iPhone 12 Pro 256GB (Certified Refurbished): $809, was $1,000 -- VIEW DEAL
Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,100, was $1,600 -- VIEW DEAL

Read more
These Nintendo Switch games just got a HUGE PRICE CUT at GameStop
Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.

Nintendo Switch games don't go on sale as often as some of the other consoles, first-party titles especially. So, when there's a promotion or discount it's always best to see what's available and gauge whether or not you've been wanting a game, or two, or three. Besides the many upcoming Nintendo Switch games soon to release, there is an incredible selection of relatively new to old titles too!

One of the best things about Switch games is that you can also grab them pre-owned without missing out on anything major -- they don't typically include download codes and most downloadable items are free. That allows you to get them cheaper than full price, alongside new copies that go on sale. You can choose either option, going with whatever matches your budget. It's the perfect time to mention that GameStop is hosting a sale on many Switch games right now, with some truly excellent prices. You can browse the sale yourself, or see our top picks below.

Read more