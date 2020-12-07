The holidays always bring great savings. This year, we had Prime Day in October, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in November, and holiday sales in December. So if you missed out on grabbing a new TV, don’t worry — there are some great Best Buy Cyber Week TV deals still here. For instance, this 50-inch 4K TCL TV on sale for $250 — that’s $100 off the sticker price. If you want to surprise your significant other or roommate with an upgrade to your home theater, now’s the time to buy. Check out the deal here:

This TCL 50-inch Class 4 Series TV starts with amazing picture quality and ends with all the bells and whistles you could ask for. 4K Ultra HD is the minimum specification to watch media labeled “4K,” anything lower and you won’t actually see a difference. This is the perfect TV for the cinema experience. Action movies will pop off the screen. Dramas will suck you in. Nature documentaries will bring the wild outdoors right into your home. The TV is directly lit, so you can view it in dark or bright rooms and the colors will stay vibrant and rich. Fifty inches is a big TV, but certainly not extreme. This TCL would fit well in a living room or family room without dominating the space.

We can’t forget to mention the smart technology features, even though a majority of TVs have them these days. You can access all the major streaming services straight through your TV, no need for any external media device like a Fire TV Stick or a game console. The built-in Google Assistant means you can talk straight into your remote. Turn it on, say “I want to watch The Mandalorian,” and you’ve got baby yoda on your screen in seconds. It also integrates well with the Google smart home devices you already have in your house, such as the Google Nest.

There are tons of great sales going on in December, from Cyber Week deals to holiday savings.

