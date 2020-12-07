  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy knocked $100 off this 50-inch TCL 4K TV for the holidays

By
TCL 4-Series Android TV
TCL

The holidays always bring great savings. This year, we had Prime Day in October, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in November, and holiday sales in December. So if you missed out on grabbing a new TV, don’t worry — there are some great Best Buy Cyber Week TV deals still here. For instance, this 50-inch 4K TCL TV on sale for $250 — that’s $100 off the sticker price. If you want to surprise your significant other or roommate with an upgrade to your home theater, now’s the time to buy. Check out the deal here:

This TCL 50-inch Class 4 Series TV starts with amazing picture quality and ends with all the bells and whistles you could ask for. 4K Ultra HD is the minimum specification to watch media labeled “4K,” anything lower and you won’t actually see a difference. This is the perfect TV for the cinema experience. Action movies will pop off the screen. Dramas will suck you in. Nature documentaries will bring the wild outdoors right into your home. The TV is directly lit, so you can view it in dark or bright rooms and the colors will stay vibrant and rich. Fifty inches is a big TV, but certainly not extreme. This TCL would fit well in a living room or family room without dominating the space.

We can’t forget to mention the smart technology features, even though a majority of TVs have them these days. You can access all the major streaming services straight through your TV, no need for any external media device like a Fire TV Stick or a game console. The built-in Google Assistant means you can talk straight into your remote. Turn it on, say “I want to watch The Mandalorian,” and you’ve got baby yoda on your screen in seconds. It also integrates well with the Google smart home devices you already have in your house, such as the Google Nest.

More TV deals available now

There are tons of great sales going on in December, from Cyber Week deals to holiday savings. Cyber Week TV deals haven’t quite ended either, especially at Best Buy. You can check out some other great TV deals below:
Expires soon

Best Buy Smart TVs Deals

Starting at $80
Ready to invest in a new smart TV? Presently, BestBuy features smart TVs from different brands like Westinghouse and Samsung starting at $80.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1,500 $2,000
From games to movies and shows, this TV brings everything to life with excellent clarity and brightness. It's also equipped with the Ultra Color Spectrum technology for intense color accuracy.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Hisense 85" Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD

$1,000 $1,700
The Hisense delivers smooth, vibrant images with its 4K UHD resolution for a more immersive experience. It also includes over 5,000 apps and games and Google Assistant for your needs.
Buy at Best Buy
BEST TV 2019
Expires soon

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$2,500 $3,500
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q800TAFXZA)

$2,700 $3,200
Indulge in the mind-blowing 8K goodness of the Q800T series. It offers premium-quality visuals and sound, so you'll feel like you're watching in your own cinema. Action scenes are also blur-free.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV

$1,200 $1,500
OLED technology is an easy way to maximize your film-viewing experience with state-of-the-art visuals that would directors tear up, and the LG BX 4K TV provides exactly that.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This fantastic 55-inch LG 4K TV is $380 at Best Buy today

LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for December 2020

Vizio OLED TV

This massive 82-inch Samsung 4K TV just got a $600 price cut for Cyber Week

82 inch samsung 4k tv deal best buy cyber week 2020 2

The best Cyber Monday TV deals for 2020

best cyber monday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop 3 discounted for Cyber Week

microsoft surface laptop go review featured image

This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum is ONLY $175 at Amazon for Cyber Week

amazon bissell eufy roomba robot vacuum deals robovac 15c max review 04369 768x479 c

Latest iPad Pro 12.9 Price Slashed at Amazon for Cyber Week

tablet deals you can shop before prime day 2020 apple ipad pro silver

Save $20 on the Latest Echo Dot for Cyber Week — now $30

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) on table

This HP Laptop is on Sale for Just $149 at Walmart for Cyber Week

HP Stream 13

Walmart slashes MacBook Air price by $445 during Cyber Week

Macbook Air

Razer Holiday Gift Guide: Score awesome deals on gaming bundles and more

razer holiday gift guide 2020 guidee bundle deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for Xbox Series X, PS5 Discounted for Christmas

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Save $50 on the Arlo Video Doorbell at Amazon for Cyber Week

arlo video doorbell drops to 100 featured