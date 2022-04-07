Grab this 50-inch QLED TV while it’s only $400

4K TV deals are running rampant right now, and with so many great discounts to choose from, there’s no better time to purchase that new 4K centerpiece for your home theater. One of the best QLED TV deals is at Best Buy right now, where you can get the TCL 5-Series 50-inch 4K Smart Google TV for just $400. That’s a $200 savings from its regular price of $600. It also comes with free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+, making it one of the best Best Buy TV deals you’ll find right now.

With TCL offering so many great 4K TVs across its model lineup, the biggest decision you’ll probably need to make is which size best fits your space. This 50-inch 5-Series TCL 4K TV is a great midrange option that should slide right into any space, but if you’re uncertain, you can always refer to our guide on what size TV to buy. But with a 50-inch TV being almost perfectly suited to most people’s home theater needs, the next thing to get excited about with the TCL 5-Series 50-inch 4K TV is its amazing QLED picture quality. Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, providing your home theater with as lively of a picture as you’ll come across.

Like all of the best smart TVs, the TCL 5-Series 50-inch 4K TV comes with thousands of streaming apps that give you access to your favorite streaming services. This 4K TV is also a Google TV, which has Chromecast built right in, allowing you to stream movies, shows, photos, and more from your Android or iOS device. Hands-free voice control is also another great feature, and allows you to control your TV and other facets of your smart home simply by saying “Hey, Google” to get started. Three HDMI inputs allow you to expand your home theater with things like gaming consoles and other electronic devices, and an integrated cable management system will keep your home theater setup clutter free.

A great combination of smarts, picture quality, and convenience, the 50-inch TCL 5-Series 4K Smart Google TV is just $400 at Best Buy right now. That’s an impressive savings of $200 on a top-notch 4K QLED TV, and it even comes with free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+. Click over to Best Buy to claim this deal while it lasts.

